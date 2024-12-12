AcademyHire Unveils Platform for Streamlining Business Faculty Jobs

AcademyHire

AcademyHire introduces an innovative platform to simplify recruitment for business faculty positions, addressing challenges in academic hiring.

We’re dedicated to helping business schools connect with exceptional educators who inspire and elevate institutions. AcademyHire embodies our mission to empower educators and the schools they serve.” — Karim Bennouna, Founder of AcademyHire

VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- AcademyHire is thrilled to announce the launch of its new academic recruitment platform, www.academyhire.com , built to simplify hiring for business schools and academic professionals. This innovative solution addresses common recruitment challenges faced by institutions, making the hiring process more efficient and accessible. This platform bridges the gap between business schools and exceptional academic talent, ensuring institutions can attract the right educators to drive excellence in education.EMPOWERING BUSINESS SCHOOLS TO FIND EXCEPTIONAL TALENTAcademyHire was created to meet the changing needs of academic recruitment, offering tools and services that save time and make finding the right fit easier. The platform’s mission is to help schools find passionate and qualified educators who can inspire the next generation of business leaders.“Our goal is to simplify academic hiring and make it more impactful,” says Karim Bennouna, Founder of AcademyHire. “We’re dedicated to helping business schools connect with exceptional educators who inspire and elevate institutions. AcademyHire embodies our mission to empower both educators and the schools they serve.”KEY FEATURES TO STREAMLINE HIRING FOR BUSINESS SCHOOLSAcademyHire offers a comprehensive suite of features tailored to meet the specific needs of business schools, ensuring a seamless and effective hiring process:- SEO-Optimized Job Listings: Job posts are designed to appear prominently in search results, helping institutions connect with qualified educators for various positions, including professors, instructors, and faculty roles in business schools.- Google Jobs Integration: Seamless integration ensures broader visibility for job postings, allowing business schools to find instructors and other academic professionals efficiently.- Comprehensive Marketing Support: Through social media promotion, email alerts, and customized strategies, AcademyHire ensures that job postings reach a wide audience of lecturers and faculty members seeking opportunities in business education.- Professional Presentation: Branded job postings include logos and direct links to institutional websites, reinforcing credibility and professionalism.- AI-Enhanced Tools: Upcoming features include AcademyHire MatchScore AI, an AI-powered tool that provides recruiters with a compatibility score by analyzing a candidate's qualifications against a specific job description, streamlining individual candidate evaluations and improving hiring efficiency.- Flexible Posting Plans: Options range from basic listings to featured posts, including enhanced visibility and multimedia promotion for maximum engagement.ABOUT THE FOUNDERKarim Bennouna, the visionary behind AcademyHire, has spent over 25 years navigating the worlds of finance, digital marketing, and technology. He developed the platform to empower institutions with tools that address the unique challenges of hiring in academia. With a Ph.D. from Queensland University of Technology and a Master of International Management from Thunderbird School of Global Management, Karim’s vision ensures that AcademyHire delivers effective, innovative solutions for academic hiring.DEDICATED TO ADVANCING CAREERS IN BUSINESS ACADEMIABased in Victoria, British Columbia, AcademyHire is dedicated to fostering connections between academic institutions and top-tier talent. By streamlining hiring processes and enhancing visibility, AcademyHire helps business schools build teams that foster innovation and advance education on a global stage. AcademyHire ensures global accessibility while maintaining a streamlined recruitment process.LEARN MOREAcademyHire welcomes business schools and academic professionals to explore a new way to simplify recruitment. Visit our About Us page to learn more about how AcademyHire addresses the challenges of hiring for business faculty positions. Ready to start? Post your first job today using the post new job feature and connect with talented educators.ABOUT ACADEMYHIRE: EMPOWERING BUSINESS SCHOOL RECRUITMENTAcademyHire bridges the gap between business schools and exceptional academic talent. Through cutting-edge tools like the upcoming AcademyHire MatchScore AI for compatibility scoring, customized job promotion, and seamless digital strategies, we empower institutions to streamline their recruitment processes. Our innovative approach enables schools to build high-performing teams that inspire innovation in education and research. Together, we’re shaping a brighter future for academia.

