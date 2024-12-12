Virtualization Security Market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% through 2030, reaching $6.29 billion

Virtualization Security Market Size

Growing cybersecurity concerns, BYOD and IoT adoption, and increased use of virtual applications in enterprises drive the virtualization security market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, the global virtualization security market size was valued at $1.62 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $6.29 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.6% from 2021 to 2030.Virtualization security is the collective procedure, measures, policy, and process intended to ensure the protection of a virtualized infrastructure and environment. Virtualization security is an extensive concept that includes various methods to implement, monitor, evaluate, and manage security within a virtualized environment. Further, virtualization security can centralize the tasks while advancing scalability and capability, lead to the consolidation of the network environment and ease of management.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 360 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13104 Likewise, virtualization security acts as a security barrier installed to ensure secure access to a network as it can provide security services and traffic isolation within a cloud infrastructure, along with a customized firewall. Moreover, rapid automation across IT, BFSI, government, and healthcare sector sectors are propelling the growth of the virtualization security market.The growth of global virtualization security is majorly driven by surge in concerns related to cybersecurity solution across prime enterprises and rise in the adoption of bring-your-own-device and Internet of Things trends. However, lack of awareness of virtualization security and skilled professionals is acting as a prime restraint of the global market. On the contrary, rise in adoption of virtual application across prime enterprises coupled with surge in government regulation are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the virtualization security industry during the forecast period.Region-wise, the market was dominated by North America in 2020, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period. The adoption of cloud computing solution at the healthcare& life science and BFSI is expected to propel the growth of the virtualization security industry in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth rate during the forecast period, to the growing penetration of mobility and early adoption of AI-driven analytics and rising virtualization security market application in business intelligence.If you have any special requirements, Request customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A13104 Emergence of COVID-19 has significantly increased growth of the cybersecurity market, subsequently increasing demand for virtualization security technology across the globe. However, partial, or complete lockdown in various regions has significantly impacted growth of the virtualization security market, owing to lack of availability of a skilled workforce during the pandemic. Moreover, rise in investments from various prime industries is expected to hamper market growth in the coming years. Besides, the IT & telecommunication sector has witnessed prominent growth during and post-pandemic for the virtualization security market.KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY1. By component, the solution segment accounted for the largest virtualization security market share in 2020.2. By deployment model, the on-premise segment accounted for the largest virtualization security market size in 2020.3. Region wise, North America generated highest revenue in 2020The key players profiled in the virtualization security market analysis are Trend Micro Incorporated, IBM Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., Dell EMC, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, VMware, Inc., Broadcom, Inc., Sophos Ltd and McAfee, LLC. Market players have adopted various strategies such as product launch, collaboration & partnership, joint venture, and acquisition to expand their foothold in the virtualization security industry.Buy Now & Get Up to 50% off on This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/virtualization-security-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: + 1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.