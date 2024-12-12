Multichain AI Platform Colle AI (COLLE) Receives $100 Million Commitment From KaJ Labs

Empowering artists with AI and Web3 for the next generation of NFT creation.

KaJ Labs commits $100 million to fuel the growth of Colle AI’s multichain AI-powered NFT platform, enhancing innovation and scalability in the Web3 ecosystem.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colle AI , a leading multichain AI-powered platform, has secured a substantial $100 million investment commitment from KaJ Labs, a strategic partner and supporter of innovative blockchain and AI initiatives. This funding will significantly enhance Colle AI’s capacity to expand its infrastructure, optimize its AI-NFT solutions, and broaden its reach in the blockchain ecosystem. The collaboration aims to accelerate the development and deployment of Colle AI's platform across various chains, ensuring it remains at the forefront of AI and blockchain integration.The $100 million investment will be used to fuel Colle AI’s mission to create an accessible and efficient environment for NFT creators and developers. By leveraging advanced artificial intelligence, Colle AI allows users to generate, buy, sell, and manage AI-powered NFTs across multiple blockchains, offering unparalleled connectivity and scalability. With KaJ Labs' support, Colle AI plans to enhance its services and extend its presence in the Web3 ecosystem, creating new opportunities for digital artists and developers.The partnership also aligns with KaJ Labs' commitment to fostering cutting-edge technologies that intersect AI, blockchain, and Web3. KaJ Labs has a proven track record of backing projects that push the boundaries of innovation, and their investment in Colle AI further cements their role as a leading player in the space.As Colle AI moves forward with this transformative partnership, the platform will continue to evolve its AI-NFT capabilities, enabling creators to unlock the full potential of their digital art, while also optimizing transaction speeds, cost efficiency, and cross-chain interoperability.About Colle AIColle AI is a multichain AI-powered platform designed to provide seamless NFT creation and management across various blockchains by combining artificial intelligence with blockchain technology.

