Colle AI Expands User Experience With Flexible NFT Deployment Tools

Expanding the NFT ecosystem with seamless multichain minting capabilities.

New platform tools offer more control over minting, asset routing, and smart contract settings across supported blockchains

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colle AI (COLLE), the multichain AI-driven NFT platform, has rolled out new flexible deployment features designed to improve the user experience and give creators more control over how NFTs are minted, configured, and distributed across blockchains.The updated toolset allows users to tailor NFT workflows with adjustable contract parameters, real-time chain selection, and smart routing options—backed by Colle AI’s responsive AI engine. These tools make it easier for users to create unique collections and deploy them to Ethereum, Solana, BNB Chain, XRP, and Bitcoin without complex manual processes.Colle AI’s intelligent automation system now supports dynamic metadata inputs and condition-based minting logic, offering creators more freedom to scale their vision across multichain environments. These features also shorten development cycles and help streamline Web3 asset launches.With a focus on accessibility and customization, Colle AI continues to push for smarter, more user-driven experiences that meet the demands of both casual creators and professional developers in the evolving NFT space.About Colle AIColle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

