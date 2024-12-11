Owl River Métis Community Association and Culture Pathway Development Corp. to make exclusive renewable energy announcement

EDMONTON, Alberta, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: Owl River Métis Community Association and Culture Pathway Development Corp. invite media to attend a special partnership announcement on Monday, December 16, 2024. The announcement will unveil details of a renewable energy project that will shape the future of the community and create impactful opportunities. There will be an opportunity for media questions and interviews immediately following the event. WHO: Press conference speakers will include: • Charlie Chen, Director of Culture Pathway Development Corp. • Jack Qunital, President of Owl River Métis Community Association • Melina Power, President of Lakeland Métis Community Association • Dwayne Roth, Chief Executive Officer and Corporate Council at McKay Métis Group Ltd. WHEN: Monday, December 16, 2024 Media registration begins – 9:30 a.m. MST Media event begins – 10:00 a.m. MST Media interview opportunity – approximately 10:30 a.m. MST WHERE: The Fairmont Hotel Macdonald – Wedgewood Room 10065 100 St NW Edmonton, Alberta RSVP: Media are asked to RSVP no later than 8:00 a.m. MT on Monday, December 16, 2024.

Media Contact & RSVP:

Shauna MacDonald

Brookline Public Relations, Inc.

smacdonald@brooklinepr.com

403-585-4570

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.