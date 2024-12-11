Submit Release
Owl River Métis Community Association and Culture Pathway Development Corp. to make exclusive renewable energy announcement

EDMONTON, Alberta, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: Owl River Métis Community Association and Culture Pathway Development Corp. invite media to attend a special partnership announcement on Monday, December 16, 2024. The announcement will unveil details of a renewable energy project that will shape the future of the community and create impactful opportunities. There will be an opportunity for media questions and interviews immediately following the event.
   
WHO: Press conference speakers will include:
  • Charlie Chen, Director of Culture Pathway Development Corp.
  • Jack Qunital, President of Owl River Métis Community Association
  • Melina Power, President of Lakeland Métis Community Association
  • Dwayne Roth, Chief Executive Officer and Corporate Council at McKay Métis Group Ltd.
   
WHEN: Monday, December 16, 2024
  Media registration begins – 9:30 a.m. MST
  Media event begins – 10:00 a.m. MST
  Media interview opportunity – approximately 10:30 a.m. MST
   
WHERE: The Fairmont Hotel Macdonald – Wedgewood Room
  10065 100 St NW
  Edmonton, Alberta
   
RSVP: Media are asked to RSVP no later than 8:00 a.m. MT on Monday, December 16, 2024.
   

Media Contact & RSVP:
Shauna MacDonald
Brookline Public Relations, Inc.
smacdonald@brooklinepr.com
403-585-4570


