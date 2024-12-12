West Valley Performing Arts Center to Transfer to Community Arts Foundation

WEST VALLEY CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contact: Amanda DeBry, (801) 965-5137, amanda.debry@wvcarts.orgWest Valley Performing Arts Center to Transfer to Community Arts FoundationThe West Valley City Council will hold a public hearing and vote on December 10, 2024, at 6:30 PM regarding the proposed transfer of the West Valley Performing Arts Center to the newly reformed West Valley Arts Foundation , a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The hearing will take place at the West Valley City government office building.This development marks a significant turning point for the performing arts venue, which was previously announced to be closing at the end of the 2024 theatrical season. The proposed transfer to the West Valley Arts Foundation represents a community-driven solution to preserve and maintain this vital cultural resource for future generations.“The transfer of the West Valley Performing Arts Center to the West Valley Arts Foundation marks an exciting new chapter, ensuring a vibrant future filled with creativity, community engagement, and unforgettable artistic experiences,” says CEO Jeff Olsen of the transition. He continues, “the West Valley Performing Arts Center is more than just a venue—it’s a home where artists, performers, and theater enthusiasts can come together, create, and be part of a supportive and inspiring community.”The West Valley Arts Foundation is led by an experienced team of arts administrators and community leaders, including:• Jeff Olsen, Chief Executive Officer• Vanessa Olson, Chief Operating Officer• Kate Rufener, Board Chair• John Sweeney, Artistic Consultant and Board Vice Chair• Donn Jersey, CEO of Strategic 3C, Development DirectorUnder the proposed agreement, the Foundation will maintain the facility's mission as a performing arts center, ensuring continued access to performing arts and performing arts education programming for West Valley City residents and surrounding communities.The public is encouraged to attend this hearing to learn more about this important transition in the venue's history.About West Valley Arts Foundation: The West Valley Arts Foundation is a newly reestablished 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and operating the West Valley Performing Arts Center for the benefit of the surrounding communities.Media Contact:Amanda DeBry, Marketing Director(801) 965-5137 amanda.debry@wvcarts.org

