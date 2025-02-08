Sedona International Film Festival Announces 2025 Documentary Shorts Lineup

Sedona International Film Festival 31st Season Title Sponsor Logo for the 31st season of the Sedona International Film Festival

This year’s documentary shorts lineup is one of our most powerful yet, these films tackle deeply human stories with beauty, grit, and heart, offering audiences an unforgettable experience.” — Patrick Schweiss

SEDONA, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 31st Annual Sedona International Film Festival (SIFF) is proud to announce its 2025 Documentary Shorts lineup, featuring a diverse and compelling selection of films from around the world. Recognized as one of the "25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World" by MovieMaker Magazine and MovieMaker.com, SIFF continues to be a premier destination for filmmakers and audiences seeking thought-provoking, inspiring storytelling.2025 Documentary Shorts Selections:• Appalheads• A Body Called Life• A Border Between Us• Bright White Light• A Brutal, Beautiful Life• Christmas, Every Day• Cycling Without Age• Dancing Warrior• Designed by Disaster• The Devil Is Busy• Eat Flowers• The Final Copy of Ilon Specht• Hold the Line• I'm Still Here• Instruments of a Beating Heart• Leonie, Skeet & the Piglets• Losing Blue• Mother of Portland• Motorcycle Mary• A Move• Out of the Dark: Cal Calamia• Planetwalker• The Puzzle Palace• Saving Superman• The School of Canine Massage• Strong Grandma• Stud Country• Swift Justice• A Swim Lesson• Then Comes the Body• They Call Me The Tattoo Witch• We Exist in Memory• Weree“This year’s documentary shorts lineup is one of our most powerful yet,” said Patrick Schweiss, Executive Director of the Sedona International Film Festival. “These films tackle deeply human stories with beauty, grit, and heart, offering audiences an unforgettable experience. We’re honored to bring these voices to the screen and celebrate the filmmakers behind them.”Festival attendees can view the full schedule and purchase tickets at SedonaFilmFestival.com or call 928-282-1177About the Sedona International Film FestivalThe Sedona International Film Festival is a world-renowned celebration of independent film, bringing together award-winning filmmakers, industry professionals, and film enthusiasts in the stunning red rock country of Sedona, Arizona. Recognized as one of the “25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World” by MovieMaker Magazine and MovieMaker.com, the festival showcases an extraordinary range of films, from powerful documentaries to captivating narratives. With a commitment to storytelling that inspires, educates, and entertains, SIFF has become a premier destination for cinematic excellence.

