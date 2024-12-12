Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions: Bidding Open at US$3.9 Million for Palm Desert Resort-Style Retreat and Rental Property

71555 Jaguar Way, Palm Desert, California Ideal as a private retreat with rental income potential, the gated estate includes an infinity pool, lush tropical gardens, and a pond The main home features an expansive great room, indoor-outdoor bar, media retreat, and terraces with panoramic views The estate boasts 8 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms across multiple dwellings: a main house, cozy bungalow, and charming poolside villas, perfect for entertaining or hosting guests of any kind. Spread across five lush acres, creating an idyllic setting for relaxation and grand-scale entertaining.

Auction closes live at The Dominick in New York City on 17 December, in cooperation with Dave Kibbey of Desert Sotheby’s International Realty

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions announced today that bidding has officially opened at US$3.9 million for the luxurious desert retreat located at 71555 Jaguar Way in Palm Desert, California. Co-listed by Dave Kibbey of Desert Sotheby’s International Realty, this resort-style estate and lucrative rental property, previously listed for US$6.5 million, offers a rare combination of luxury living and income-generating possibilities. Bidding is now open on the firm’s online marketplace and will culminate live at The Dominick in New York City on 17 December.

Located in the prestigious Cahuilla Hills community, this private, gated estate spans five acres and offers 9,774 square feet of luxurious living space with breathtaking mountain and valley views. Perfect for relaxation or rental potential—having an established successful rental history including hosting notable guests such as Bill Gates—the property includes a main house, a bungalow, and two poolside villas, perfect for group getaways.

Surrounded by lush tropical gardens, fruit orchards, and a serene private pond, the estate features an infinity pool, a resort-sized fire pit, and room for additional amenities like tennis or pickleball courts. Indoors, a spacious great room, media retreat, and indoor-outdoor bar provide ideal spaces for entertaining, while the primary suite and guest accommodations ensure comfort and privacy.

“This estate embodies the allure of Palm Desert’s signature resort-style living, offering a relaxed yet sophisticated experience in one of Southern California's most desirable locations,” said Kibbey. “With premier amenities and easy access to the upscale shopping and entertainment of El Paseo Drive, it’s a rare opportunity for those seeking multi-faceted property with immense potential.”

Nestled near the San Jacinto and Santa Rosa mountains in California’s Coachella Valley, Palm Desert offers world-class shopping, dining, outdoor recreation, and sun-soaked luxury living. Part of the greater Palm Springs area, the Cahuilla Hills community is renowned for stargazing and tranquility. Nearby attractions include championship golf, five-star spas, the Coachella Music Festival, and natural wonders like the San Andreas Fault. With easy access to Palm Springs International Airport, the estate delivers the perfect desert escape.

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

