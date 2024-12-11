Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,672 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,295 in the last 365 days.

FTC and DOJ Withdraw Guidelines for Collaboration Among Competitors

Today, the Federal Trade Commission and the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division (DOJ) jointly announced the withdrawal of the Antitrust Guidelines for Collaborations Among Competitors (Collaboration Guidelines).

The Collaboration Guidelines, issued in April 2000, no longer provide reliable guidance about how enforcers assess the legality of collaborations involving competitors, according to the FTC and DOJ’s joint withdrawal statement. Businesses considering collaborating with competitors are encouraged to review the relevant statutes and caselaw to assess whether a collaboration would violate the law.

The FTC and DOJ are committed to vigorous antitrust enforcement on a case-by-case basis in the area of competitor collaborations because such collaborations can harm competition and subvert the competitive process, according to the withdrawal statement.

The vote to withdraw the guidelines was 3-2, with Commissioners Andrew Ferguson and Melissa Holyoak dissenting. Commissioner Alvaro M. Bedoya issued a statement. Commissioners Ferguson and Holyoak each issued separate dissenting statements.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

FTC and DOJ Withdraw Guidelines for Collaboration Among Competitors

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more