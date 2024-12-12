INO Design Expands into the US: Elevating Everyday Essentials with Greek Craftsmanship and Modern Elegance

KENNESAW, GA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- INO Design , a brand renowned for its exquisite Greek craftsmanship and modern style, is thrilled to announce its official expansion into the United States. This expansion marks a significant milestone for the company, bringing a diverse range of high-quality products, including throw pillows, wristlets, tote bags, and lunch bags, to the American market.Founded in Greece, INO Design has built a reputation for blending traditional Greek artistry with contemporary design. The brand is proud to highlight the journey of its two principals, Ioanna Malla, Vice President and Head of Sales & Marketing, and Falia Theodoraki, President and Head of Development & Merchandising. Their leadership, along with the collaboration of many local emerging artists, is a testament to INO Design's commitment to growth and creativity.INO Design’s collection is characterized by its use of premium materials, ensuring that each item is not only beautiful but also made to the highest standards of quality. The brand collaborates with many up & coming artists like Eleni Bantra, Kanella Arapoglou, Dimitra and Katerina Tzivelos, and Pascaline Bossu, whose work seamlessly merges art and design to create unique statement pieces. These artists bring to life the authenticity, uniqueness, and complexity of the world around us, translating their inspirations into timeless and elegant products.About INO Design: INO Design is a premium lifestyle brand founded in Athens, Greece, specializing in home decor and accessories. The brand is dedicated to creating products that combine traditional Greek craftsmanship with modern design, offering a unique blend of style and quality.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.