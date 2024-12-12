The ProMedia Group Welcomes Charles Lake as New Project Manager
The ProMedia Group of Tampa, a leader in audiovisual integration and technology solutions, announces the addition of Charles Lake as its new Project Manager.
Charles, a seasoned AV professional, has built an impressive career working with world-renowned clients and brands such as Disneyworld, Universal Studios, Microsoft, and Autodesk. His extensive experience includes managing large-scale multimillion-dollar construction projects, providing technical oversight for audiovisual installations, and collaborating with architects, engineers, and contractors to deliver exceptional results.
Prior to joining The ProMedia Group, Charles served as a Low Voltage Project Manager at Power Design, Inc., where he successfully managed diverse construction projects. His role involved coordinating complex schedules, sourcing materials, and building strong client relationships. Additionally, Charles has held key positions at organizations such as PSX Worldwide Audiovisual Technologies and The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, where he honed his expertise in AV systems engineering, infrastructure design, and project commissioning.
“The ProMedia Group is committed to delivering top-tier audiovisual solutions to our clients,” said Todd Litchy, Director of Operations at The ProMedia Group of Tampa Corp. “Charles Lake’s extensive experience and proven track record of success in the industry align perfectly with our vision for growth. We are thrilled to have him lead our projects and support our mission to expand into new markets.”
Charles’s certifications include Q-SYS Level 1, Control4 Programming, OSHA 30 HR Construction, and advanced projection technology, among others. His collaborative leadership style and deep understanding of cutting-edge AV systems will further enhance The ProMedia Group’s reputation for excellence.
About The ProMedia Group:
The ProMedia Group is a leading provider of high-definition video conferencing, audiovisual, and networked solutions based in Tampa, Florida. With over 70 years of collective industry experience, the company offers custom-tailored audiovisual solutions to a diverse clientele across legal, technology, healthcare, government, and retail sectors. Committed to both technological innovation and community support, The ProMedia Group continues to set industry standards
