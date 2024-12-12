Submit Release
Official Media Statement: Longview Mountain Lion

In the early morning hours on Tuesday, Dec. 10, a mountain lion was struck by a Longview Police Department (LPD) patrol vehicle. The police department contacted the Gregg County Game Warden and coordinated the retrieval of the deceased lion.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) staff took possession of the deceased lion to collect DNA and other biological samples. The lion was estimated to be a 3-4-year-old female weighing 83.5 pounds.

Several of the samples will be sent to the Caesar Kleberg Wildlife Research Institute as part of an ongoing research project and some were retained by TPWD staff as part of our effort to learn more about mountain lions in Texas.

In Texas, mountain lions are primarily found in the Trans-Pecos and parts of South Texas, however individual lions can move long distances and can show up far from their native ranges.

East Texas residents are asked to please report any additional mountain lion sightings to TPWD Nongame Wildlife Biologist Dave Holdermann, dave.holdermann@tpwd.texas.gov.

More information about mountain lions can be found on the TPWD mountain lion webpage.

