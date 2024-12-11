Submit Release
TDOT Hosts Commissioning Event for New Tugboat “Summitt”

JACKSON, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will host a public event on December 13, 2024, to commission a new tugboat named "Summitt," honoring the legendary Lady Vols basketball coach Pat Summitt. The tugboat will operate alongside the barge "Volunteer," providing essential ferry service across the Tennessee River between Benton and Houston counties.

The ceremony will take place at Benton- Houston County Ferry at 10:00 AM. Community members are invited to join local and state officials in celebrating this addition to our transportation network.

WHAT:         The Summitt Dedication Ceremony

WHO:           Deputy Governor & TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley

                        Morgan Vance, Summitt Foundation

                        Joan Cronan, UT Athletics

WHEN:         Friday, December 13, 2024

                        10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

WHERE:       Benton-Houston Ferry

                      9846 Danville Road

                      Big Sandy, TN 38221

 

