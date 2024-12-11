TDOT Hosts Commissioning Event for New Tugboat “Summitt”
JACKSON, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will host a public event on December 13, 2024, to commission a new tugboat named "Summitt," honoring the legendary Lady Vols basketball coach Pat Summitt. The tugboat will operate alongside the barge "Volunteer," providing essential ferry service across the Tennessee River between Benton and Houston counties.
The ceremony will take place at Benton- Houston County Ferry at 10:00 AM. Community members are invited to join local and state officials in celebrating this addition to our transportation network.
WHAT: The Summitt Dedication Ceremony
WHO: Deputy Governor & TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley
Morgan Vance, Summitt Foundation
Joan Cronan, UT Athletics
WHEN: Friday, December 13, 2024
10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
WHERE: Benton-Houston Ferry
9846 Danville Road
Big Sandy, TN 38221
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.