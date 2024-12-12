Stern Gutters Earns 2024 Angi Super Service Award for Consistent Excellence in Customer Service

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stern Gutters is proud to announce that it has received the coveted 2024 Angi Super Service Award. This prestigious award, introduced in 1999, honors the top home service professionals in the Angi network for their dedication, hard work, and commitment to helping Angi customers.“Despite challenges such as inflation, changing interest rates, and a fluctuating housing market, this year’s Angi Super Service Award winners have maintained their commitment to delivering service," said Angie Hicks, Co-Founder and Chief Customer Officer at Angi. “These dedicated pros consistently go above and beyond to offer homeowners exceptional value, quality, and care. Congratulations to all our 2024 Super Service Award winners for setting a high standard in the home services industry."Angi Super Service Award 2024 winners met rigorous eligibility criteria ratings and reviews during the eligibility period (November 2023 - October 2024). To qualify, professionals on Angi must obtain three or more services-related reviews within the eligibility period, maintain a current and lifetime rating of at least 4.5 stars, and be in good standing with Angi, having undergone Angi’s verification and screening process.“We set out to build an organization that is responsive to our customers' needs and goals, and worked very hard to fulfill this mission in 2024,” said Alex Krylov, Stern Gutters founder and general manager of the gutter contractor . “We emphasize integrity, service, proactive communication, and professionalism. I am thrilled for the team to be recognized for their efforts in delivering value to the NJ communities we serve.”For nearly three decades, Angi has been a trusted name in connecting consumers with top-rated service professionals. Angi offers unique tools and support to enhance the local service experience for both consumers and pros.###About Stern Gutters:Stern Gutters is a northern New Jersey gutter contractor. We specialize in gutter system design, custom gutter and guard installation, and soffit and fascia repair solutions. Integrity, communication, service and top-notch professionalism are at the core of everything we do. While we are based in Essex County, we serve surrounding communities, including Bergen, Passaic, Morris, Somerset, Union, Middlesex, and Hudson counties. For more information or to book a free gutter inspection, visit https://sternguttersnj.com or call 973-298-0767.Contact:

