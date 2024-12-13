Local Businesses to Host Community-Focused Christmas Bike Night Block Party

Fort Myers, FL. Christmas Bike Night December 14th, 2024 5PM-10PM

Fort Myers, FL – Local businesses are coming together to host the Christmas Bike Night Block Party

Join us for an evening filled with community, camaraderie, and the holiday spirit. Don’t miss the chance to enjoy great food, music, and entertainment while giving back to those in need.” — RICKRHODES

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fort Myers is set to light up the holiday season with the highly anticipated Christmas Bike Night Block Party, a community-focused celebration taking place on Saturday, December 14, 2024, from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM at 2400 First Street, Fort Myers, FL 33901. This special event, organized by leading local businesses, promises a vibrant mix of holiday festivities, live entertainment, and opportunities to give back to the community.This event is spearheaded by Voodoo Brewing Co. , Articulture Studio Z, Buzzeez Inc., SWFL Chronicle 4You Attorney Referral Service , and The Spot Hookah Rentals, in partnership with RICKRHODES INC., a renowned marketing and public relations agency with expertise in community-driven and entertainment events.A Night to Remember: Music, Food, and FestivitiesAttendees can immerse themselves in the holiday spirit with dynamic live performances by DJ Chuckyrd and Carnival of Soul, guaranteed to keep the energy high. Beyond the music, the block party will feature delicious food and drinks, tattoo services, and a bustling marketplace showcasing a variety of local vendors.With free admission, the Christmas Bike Night Block Party ensures inclusivity for all residents and visitors, creating a space for the community to gather and celebrate the season.Spreading Holiday Cheer: Giving Back to the CommunityThe event emphasizes the spirit of giving, with a focus on helping children in need during the holiday season. Attendees are encouraged to bring:New teddy bears with tags intactNew, packaged toys of any kindAll donations will be distributed to local families, helping to bring joy to children and foster a sense of togetherness during the holidays.Opportunities for Local BusinessesVendors interested in showcasing their products or services can secure spaces at the event. This is a valuable opportunity for local businesses to connect with the community and gain exposure in a festive setting. For more information, vendors are encouraged to contact the event organizers.Event DetailsDate: Saturday, December 14, 2024Time: 5:00 PM – 10:00 PMLocation: 2400 First Street, Fort Myers, FL 33901Contact: 239-772-9982The Christmas Bike Night Block Party offers more than just an evening of celebration—it’s a chance to strengthen community ties, showcase local talent and businesses, and support a charitable cause that impacts the lives of children and families in need.About the OrganizersThe Christmas Bike Night Block Party is made possible through the collaboration of Fort Myers businesses, including Voodoo Brewing Co., Articulture Studio Z, Buzzeez Inc., SWFL Chronicle, 4You Attorney Referral Service, and The Spot Hookah Rentals, with strategic coordination by RICKRHODES INC.RICKRHODES INC. serves as the event’s marketing agency, public relations coordinator, and international press liaison, leveraging its expertise to design and execute impactful community and entertainment-driven events. Known for fostering strategic partnerships, the company is dedicated to creating memorable experiences that strengthen community bonds and elevate local business visibility.Through innovative planning and a commitment to excellence, RICKRHODES INC. ensures events like the Christmas Bike Night Block Party not only succeed but also make a lasting, positive impact on the local economy and cultural fabric of the region.For more information about the event or to inquire about vendor opportunities, contact 239-772-9982.

