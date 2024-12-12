Elevating Remote Patient Monitoring: A&D Medical Launches Cellular Enabled Devices

A&D Medical Cellular Enabled Blood Pressure Monitor A&D Medical Cellular Enabled Weight Scale

A&D Medical launches cellular blood pressure monitor and weight scale, to enhance remote monitoring with precise measurements and reliable data transmission.

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A&D Medical , a pioneer in health monitoring innovation for almost 50 years, is thrilled to announce the launch of its state-of-the-art cellular monitoring devices as part of A&D Medical Connected Solutions . These cellular solutions are designed to enhance healthcare outcomes and improve accessibility, allowing providers to focus on what matters most, their patients.The Cellular Blood Pressure Devices are clinically validated, delivering precise measurements essential for effective remote patient monitoring. As one of the first manufacturers on the Validated Device List (VDL), accuracy is always a priority of A&D Medical. In addition to offering gold standard accuracy, the devices have features to minimize user variability and an enriched data set that provides insight into the validity of measurements and simplifies troubleshooting. Finally, full compatibility with varying cuffs sizes, from small to large, allows an appropriate size cuff for a broader range of patients. Evidence shows that a properly sized cuff promotes more precise measurements.A&D Medical’s Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) connectivity supports multiple networks to maximize coverage. This is coupled with an exclusive algorithm that provides reliable data transmission to ensure that measurements can be transmitted from virtually anywhere in the United States. Furthermore, an intuitive integration tool, complete documentation and local technical support make integration seamless. The new cellular products join a full line of Bluetoothdevices creating a complete line of connected devices. With nearly five decades of precision measurement expertise, this full line offers tailored solutions to meet the needs of a wide range of remote patient monitoring programs.“A&D Medical builds strong partnerships that extend beyond devices, we work with our customers to create custom solutions to fit their unique remote patient monitoring programs. The addition of the cellular portfolio makes our solutions even broader” stated Brad Wiltz, Director of the A&D Medical Business. The devices integrate seamlessly into existing systems and a dedicated team offers in-country technical support and account management, enhancing operational efficiency.About A&D MedicalSince 1977, A&D Medical has been manufacturing and distributing a comprehensive range of cutting-edge biometric monitoring solutions. This includes blood pressure monitors, weight scales, activity monitors, and various other health monitoring devices designed for both consumer and professional use. A&D Medical stands at the forefront of connected health and biometric measurement solutions, catering to consumer wellness and the management of chronic conditions on a global scale.A&D Medical is a division of A&D Company, Limited, a global manufacturer of measurement equipment, with operations in Asia, Europe, Australia, Russia, North America, and South America. A&D Medical (Americas) is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

A&D Medical Connected Solutions, Now Including Cellular Devices

