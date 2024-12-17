One Shining Soul by Wayne L. Wilson Receives Five Star Review

The ability to wrap a miracle in a broader context of social, psychological, and racial inspection gives One Shining Soul an edge over any similar-sounding story” — Diane Donovan

CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In One Shining Soul, Wayne L. Wilson delivers a captivating and thought-provoking exploration of miracles, race, and the human spirit. This powerful narrative follows Olisa, a young Black woman with extraordinary gifts, whose life is irrevocably changed when she heals a fatally wounded gang leader in a highly publicized moment of compassion. The event, witnessed by hundreds and captured by a local reporter, propels her into the global spotlight, igniting questions about identity, power, and the role of women in society.In One Shining Soul, Wilson seamlessly blends social, psychological, and racial commentary with the supernatural, creating a narrative that challenges readers to confront uncomfortable truths about power, identity, and societal expectations. The novel examines the intersection of faith and commercialization, raising poignant questions about the exploitation of miracles for profit and the ethical implications of turning a gift into a product.Wayne L. Wilson says his book is “A new and exciting story entwined with magical realism and fantasy about a divine African American healer born in Los Angeles depicting the miracle of love. Ever since Olisa was a child, her father has feared that the world might one day find out that his daughter is blessed with very special gifts.”"The ability to wrap a miracle in a broader context of social, psychological, and racial inspection gives One Shining Soul an edge over any similar-sounding story of miracles and humanity’s reaction to them, making it exceptionally highly recommended for its depth and insights,” says Diane Donovan, Editor of Donovan's Literary Services. She believes Wilson crafts a compelling story of hope, possibility, and spiritual exploration“Libraries and readers seeking a different kind of miracle story which embraces issues of Black experience, racial profiling, profit-making opportunities and visions, and the underlying definition and impact of a true miracle-giver will relish all the events and accompanying revelations that One Shining Soul delivers."One Shining Soul is a strikingly original and deeply resonant novel that transcends the typical miracle story. Wayne L. Wilson masterfully intertwines themes of race, identity, faith, and societal expectation, creating a narrative that is both timely and timeless. Through Olisa’s journey, the novel explores not just the personal cost of having a gift, but the societal forces that shape how such gifts are perceived and exploited. By placing a Black woman at the center of this supernatural event, Wilson challenges readers to confront uncomfortable truths about race, power, and the commercialization of hope.As One Shining Soul unfolds, it becomes clear that the real miracle isn’t just Olisa’s extraordinary healing ability but the broader societal transformation it forces upon its characters and readers alike. With its powerful insights, emotional depth, and thought-provoking commentary, this novel is sure to leave a lasting impact on anyone who picks it up. Whether read as a tale of supernatural wonder, a meditation on race and identity, or a spiritual journey, One Shining Soul offers something profoundly meaningful for every reader.About the Author:Wayne L. Wilson is an accomplished screenwriter and member of the Writers Guild of America, with a career that includes multiple optioned screenplays, including one by Magic Johnson Entertainment. He has also written for Universal Studios and PBS, contributing to award-winning projects such as the Communitas Award, AVA Award, and Creativity Award. Wilson has worked on a wide range of writing projects, including military history for PBS, a storybook for Hong Kong's Bodhi & Friends, and as a contributing writer for the African American National Biography (AANB). Additionally, he has ghostwritten and researched topics spanning parenting, community empowerment, online dating, the U.S. Secret Service, and various biographies and memoirs.Wayne L. Wilson has written a variety of children's and young adult books. The award-winning author's children's book Kate the Ghost Dog: Coping With the Death of a Pet, published by Magination Press, an imprint of the American Psychological Association, has been highly praised by many reviewers and animal organizations. Moreover, he was a "2024 Moonbeam Children's Book Award Medalist" for his new young adult novel The New Frontier.For more information about the book and the author, visit Wayne L. Wilson’s website. City Book Review is a author marketing and book review company that publish more than 400 reviews a month in more than 40 genres. City Book Review has ten review outlets; San Francisco, Manhattan, Chicago, Los Angeles, Portland, San Diego, Seattle and Tulsa Book Reviews, and Kids' BookBuzz. Authors interested in having their books reviewed can visit the book submission guidelines on the City Book Review website.

