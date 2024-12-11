Attorney General Bird Urges U.S. Senate to Confirm Kash Patel as FBI Director

DES MOINES–Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today led 24 states in urging the U.S. Senate to swiftly confirm President Trump’s nominee, Kash Patel, as Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”).

Patel is a proven leader who will restore integrity to the FBI. As National Security Advisor to the House Intelligence Committee, Patel uncovered Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act abuse and shined a light on politically motivated abuses relating to President Trump. He also served as Chief of Staff to the Secretary of Defense, worked to take down terrorists in the ISIS caliphate, and helped secure the release of American hostages. Former White House national security advisor Robert O’Brien wrote that Patel could be counted on “to get any job done, no matter how complex or difficult.”

“Confirming Kash Patel as FBI Director is a no-brainer,” said Attorney General Bird. “The FBI has long been a beacon for brave, hardworking men and women—but their leadership has failed them and our country. Kash Patel will rebuild Americans’ faith in FBI leadership. He has an impressive track record of eliminating terrorism and keeping Americans safe. With Kash Patel as FBI Director, our enemies will know that America is back and stronger than ever.”

The States sent the letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and incoming Majority Leader John Thune, calling on the Senate to confirm Kash Patel.

Iowa led the letter and was joined by Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Read the full letter here.

