The Campus Pantry: Showing Up for Students in Need

An empty space on campus, a little creativity and a lot of canned goods and care – that's the recipe for the newest addition to Gonzaga’s student support system.

The Center for Cura Personalis opened the Campus Pantry in October in the old GU Outdoors bike shop (lower level of Hemmingson), hoping to provide a judgement-free place for students to come for food and basic care items.

Jackie Linder, CCP program assistant, jokes they want it to be like a grocery store, but better.

All the ease of stocking up on what you need, with none of the cost.

It may seem like the norm for many college students, being “broke” and living on Top Ramen, but sometimes at private universities like GU there’s an assumption that all students have money. This can create a stereotype that makes it more difficult for someone to admit they need help.

“Everyone has the right to an education,” says Linder. “Having a basic needs insecurity can make people feel like they’re not worthy of that, however, everyone is worthy and deserves to have access to the things that will promote their success on campus.”

Linder sees the Campus Pantry playing a big role in destigmatizing need. A good place to start is just to make yourself available.

“Having this expanded pantry space in Hemmingson provides that for students,” she says. “It provides additional pantry access on campus with larger capacity for resources and allows students to collect what they need. This is a neutral space everyone can access, no matter what, without question, without judgment.”

Gonzaga The pantry is open Mondays and Wednesdays, 2 to 7 p.m. and Fridays 2 to 5 p.m. But students can make an appointment anytime. If coming during standard hours feels overwhelming, intimidating or simply doesn’t fit their schedule, CCP will accommodate.

It started with an idea and a lot of empty shelves. Hoping for rows of colorful cans, dry goods and maybe even new toothbrushes, Linder sent a Bat-Signal in the form of Morning Mail, knowing if there’s one thing we do at Gonzaga, it’s show up for each other.

“Our community did just that,” Linder smiles. “They showed up and stocked our shelves.”

But the need is ongoing. Linder and the rest of CCP envision this as a permanent resource, even hoping to grow their basic needs inventory and offer more than just shelf-stable food.

Linder is asking for single-use, non-perishable food items like mac and cheese cups, ramen and oatmeal packs, anything quick, easy and nourishing. The pantry also accepts personal hygiene items like laundry detergent, soap, and toothpaste.

Additionally, CCP is open to partnerships. If you or your department is hosting an event, consider charging a canned good as the entrance fee and donating the collection to the pantry.

Email ccp@gonzaga.edu to coordinate a partnership with the Campus Pantry.

The “open” sign is on, and with a little help from the community, they’ll serve students for years to come.

“It's not just a one-time resource,” she says. “Students can come back over and over again. They can come back twice in the same day. It does not matter. There's no limit to what resources they can take. Grab a bag, put your food in it and know that we are here for you.”