Youth Ambassadors Asia-Pacific 2024 Wraps Up: Pioneering Local Solutions for Global Impact

11 December 2024 – The 2024 Youth Ambassador Asia-Pacific Programme concluded on 30 November 2024 with participants showcasing their creative proposals for projects that address local issues and create global impact. Guided by UNITAR and partner ITS Education Asia, 26 young changemakers from Afghanistan, Hong Kong, India, Japan and the Philippines completed the 8-week training programme.

For eight consecutive Saturdays, from 12 October to 30 November 2024, the young leaders joined online to learn from experts in various sectors including:

Momoka Narasaki, Global Experience Director at Peace Culture Village, who spoke on peace and entrepreneurship through the lens of Hiroshima’s recent peace activities

Nihal Ahmed, founder of Limitless Institute, who spoke on idea generation and framing ideas in the context of social enterprises

Dwayne Evans, basketball player for the Hiroshima Dragonflies, who spoke on the importance of teamwork

Through the course, the young people learned about the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), systems thinking, solution framing, problem identification and ideation, theory of change, team building, positive and negative peace, project sustainability and strategies to create lasting community impact through innovation and entrepreneurship.

From apps that help manage screen time to programmes supporting refugees in sports, initiatives for women and youth in Afghanistan, and AI that assists with daily decisions – each idea holds the potential to redefine the way business serves society. These ventures embody the vision of a circular economy, prioritizing sustainable growth over mere extraction.” – Ms. Junko Shimazu, Programme Officer and Team Leader L.E.A.D. #Future, UNITAR

On the final day, each participant made a four-minute pitch on their projects. Judges including Youth Ambassador alumni and staff from UNITAR and ITS Education Asia cast their votes to pick the top proposals.