Navigating the Global Surgery Ecosystem: A New UNITAR and GSF Educational Series on SURGhub

11 December 2024, Geneva, Switzerland - The Global Surgery Foundation and the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) are pleased to announce the launch of "Navigating the Global Surgery Ecosystem", an educational series hosted on SURGhub. This series is designed to equip healthcare professionals with the essential skills and knowledge to engage effectively in the complex and evolving global surgery landscape. By addressing the unique challenges of low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), the series empowers participants to drive meaningful, lasting change in their local and global communities. This series is not just about understanding global surgery—it’s about equipping participants to navigate and leverage it for impactful change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.