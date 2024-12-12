Templeton Academy Expands Executive Leadership Team

TA hires new Vice President of Marketing and adds new board member

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Templeton Academy, a leading independent college preparatory school with campuses in Washington D.C. and Nashville, TN., is pleased to announce the appointment of two experienced education and business professionals to its leadership team. Evan Curran has joined the school as the new Vice President of Marketing and Tiffany Fykes has been appointed to the school's Board of Directors.“I am delighted to welcome Evan and Tiffany to the leadership team at Templeton Academy during an exciting period of growth and opportunity for the organization,” said Temp Keller, President and Co-Founder. “Evan’s experience leading high performing marketing and admissions teams will position us as a thought leader in the independent school landscape and help us welcome more best-fit students to the Templeton community. In addition, as an entrepreneur, business owner, and mom of two Templeton Academy students, Tiffany’s leadership skills and unique perspective are an invaluable addition to our Board of Directors.”As the Vice President of Marketing, Evan Curran will be responsible for developing and amplifying the Templeton brand, leading innovative marketing and admissions strategies, and attracting prospective students to the school's campuses in Washington, D.C. and Nashville, TN. Evan brings a unique background to this role, having served as a fifth grade science and math teacher before transitioning into a career leading marketing and communications for education-focused organizations. Prior to joining Templeton Academy, Evan was the Marketing and Communications Manager for Battelle Education, and most recently, the Director of Marketing for Peabody College of Education and Human Development at Vanderbilt University. He holds a B.S. from Vanderbilt and an M.A. in Education from Lipscomb University.As a member of the Board of Directors, Tiffany will collaborate alongside other leaders in the fields of education and business to provide strategic guidance for the organization and advance the mission of Templeton Academy. Tiffany is the owner and leader of FYKES Realty Group, LLC, and the Co-founder of Her Best Life LLC, a national membership program supporting female business leaders. She holds a B.S. from the University of Texas. Tiffany also has two children enrolled at Templeton Academy in Nashville and is passionate about helping the organization to flourish and reaching more prospective families and students.###With campuses in Washington D.C. and Nashville, TN, Templeton Academy was founded to revolutionize the way students learn by mentoring the critical thinking and problem-solving skills they need to thrive in college, career, and life. Templeton welcomes young people from all backgrounds and seeks to nurture them into purpose-driven lifelong learners who use their gifts in a way that brings them joy and serves others. Learn more at TempletonAcademy.org.

