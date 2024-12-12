Fall River Plastic Surgeon Shares What to Know Before Mommy Makeover Surgery

Dr. Russell Babbitt of Plastic Surgery of Southern New England provides five key insights into mommy makeover surgery to help patients prepare.

FALL RIVER, MA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an effort to help educate patients considering mommy makeover surgery, Dr. Russell Babbitt, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Fall River , is offering insight on how to prepare and what to expect from the transformative procedure. With years of experience and a commitment to helping mothers regain confidence in their bodies, Dr. Babbitt outlines important factors to understand before moving forward with mommy makeover surgery.A mommy makeover, as explained by Dr. Babbitt, is a customizable set of treatments designed to address the physical changes many women experience after pregnancy, childbirth, and breastfeeding. At Plastic Surgery of Southern New England, these typically involve combinations of surgical or non-surgical procedures like breast augmentation, breast lift , tummy tuck, and liposuction. Whether a patient finished having children within the last year or over a decade ago, Dr. Babbitt shares five key pieces of advice:1. Timing Matters: Women should be near their goal weight and finished with childbearing to ensure the longest-lasting results. Waiting until breastfeeding has concluded is also crucial for breast procedures.2. Customizable Options: Every mommy makeover is unique. Dr. Babbitt emphasizes that procedures can be combined to target specific concerns, whether it is lifting sagging breasts, tightening abdominal muscles, or eliminating stubborn fat.3. Comprehensive Recovery: The recovery process can vary significantly based on the selected treatments. Patients often need two to four weeks of downtime and may require help with childcare, as lifting restrictions are common.4. Realistic Goals: While the surgery can achieve remarkable transformations, Dr. Babbitt reminds patients that it is not a substitute for weight loss. Instead, a mommy makeover is designed to enhance body contours that diet and exercise alone may not address.5. Choosing the Right Surgeon: Selecting a board-certified plastic surgeon is crucial for safety and optimal results. Dr. Babbitt takes pride in providing personalized consultations to help patients make informed decisions about their treatment options.Dr. Babbitt and his team at Plastic Surgery of Southern New England are committed to guiding patients through every step of their mommy makeover journey, ensuring the utmost safety and satisfaction. He encourages anyone interested in the procedure to do their research and consult with a qualified plastic surgeon to learn if mommy makeover surgery may be right for them.About Dr. Russell BabbittDr. Russell Babbitt is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery. Recognized as a Castle Connolly Top Doctor, he is known for delivering exceptional care while prioritizing the highest standards of safety. He performs a wide range of aesthetic and reconstructive procedures for the face, breast, and body, with a particular expertise in breast implant revision that has made him highly sought after in the field. Dr. Babbitt received his medical degree from the University of Massachusetts Medical School, after which he trained in an internship and residency at UMass Medical Center. He advanced his surgical expertise through a research fellowship, gaining specialized training in microsurgery, limb reconstruction, and abdominal reconstruction. Dr. Babbitt is available for interview upon request.To learn more about Plastic Surgery of Southern New England, please visit plasticsurgerysne.com or facebook.com/therealplasticsurgeon.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.plasticsurgerysne.com/abdominoplasty/fall-river-plastic-surgeon-shares-what-to-know-before-mommy-makeover-surgery/ ###Plastic Surgery of Southern New England775 Davol Street, Suite 2Fall River, MA 02720(508) 567-3202Rosemont Media(858) 200-0044

