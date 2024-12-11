Submit Release
MDC's winter catch-and-release season at Montauk State Park closed for remainder of winter

SALEM, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) winter catch-and-release trout season at Montauk State Park in Dent County will be closed for the remainder of the season. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR), which operates Montauk State Park, closed the park in early November due to damage caused by flooding. DNR has announced that Montauk State Park will remain closed through most of February. This closure includes all activities at the park – including fishing. Thus, the length of this closure will encompass the remainder of MDC’s winter catch-and-release season, which runs through Feb. 10.

MDC’s winter catch-and-release fishing season is a winter fishing opportunity at Missouri’s four trout parks where MDC oversees the fishery. This season, which is in effect only at the four trout parks (Montauk State Park, Bennett Spring State Park, Roaring River State Park, and Maramec Spring Park), opened Nov. 8 and runs through Feb. 10. This season is still going on at Missouri’s other three trout parks. Fishing hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily at Maramec Spring (Phelps County) and from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays at Bennett Spring State Park (Laclede and Dallas counties) and Roaring River State Park (Barry County).

More information about winter fishing opportunities in Missouri can be found at mdc.mo.gov.

