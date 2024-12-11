Submit Release
Pre-Trial Detention of Almost Six Years Was Unlawful

Div. Three of the First District Court of Appeal held yesterday that there had been a due-process violation in the case of a man charged with assault with a semiautomatic firearm who had been subjected to pretrial incarceration of nearly six years—a period longer than the prison term to which he could have been sentenced, in light of custody credits.

