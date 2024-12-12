The Artist ElJay & Friends Present Q4

An unforgettable night of music, milestones, and celebration at The Vox Theater with The Artist ElJay and special guests.

This is more than a concert; it’s a celebration of milestones and an unforgettable experience.” — The Artist ElJay

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Vox Theater in Kansas City will host an extraordinary evening on Sunday, December 15, 2024, as The Artist ElJay & Friends present Q4 : The 4th Quarter LIVE Concert. This unique event celebrates milestones, music, and the community from 6 PM to 10 PM, featuring electrifying performances and marking key achievements in The Artist ElJay ’s illustrious career.This special evening will celebrate:The Artist ElJay’s Annual Birthday ShowThe Launch of His Signature Fragrance “Kingdom”A Heartfelt Farewell to Los Angeles, CAA Surprise AnnouncementGuests will enjoy a red carpet experience, music by Celebrity DJ Ashton Martin, and the opportunity to sample The Artist ElJay’s new fragrance, “Kingdom.” The evening includes performances by Moody, Laura Noble, M.E., Eli, Ayron Alexander, and a finale by The Artist ElJay himself, followed by a lively party hour.About The Artist ElJayHailing from Kansas City, MO, The Artist ElJay is a multi-talented Independent Pop/R&B singer, songwriter, dancer, model, actor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. Since his breakout in 2019, he has been featured in podcasts, blogs, and magazines, including Music Connection’s JUN/JUL 2021 Edition Vol. 45. His collaboration with Big Noise marketing firm propelled him to perform on major platforms and open for artists like Muni Long and Ginuwine.Artist ElJay’s music has gained recognition from the Recording Academy. Two tracks were considered for the 64th Grammy Awards in the Best R&B Performance category, achieving over 500K organic Spotify streams in its first month. Beyond music, he serves his community on the ArtsKC Grant Committee, is launching an accessory and apparel line, and is writing a memoir detailing his journey.Event Highlights:6:00 PM: Doors Open / Red Carpet7:00 PM to 8:45 PM: Live Performances by M.E., Ayron Alexander, Laura Noble, Eli, and Moody8:15 PM to 8:45 PM: The Artist ElJay’s Farewell Performance8:45 PM to 9:45 PM: Party HourGuests are encouraged to dress in their best “Grown and Sexy” attire for this elegant evening.Location:Vox Theater Event Space1405 Southwest Boulevard, Kansas City, KS 66103Ticket Options:General Admission: $15Date Pack for Two: $50 (includes snacks, drinks, and party favors)VIP Access: $75 (specialty seating, unlimited drinks, and exclusive perks)Group Package: $175 (table for 10 with snacks, drinks, and more)Tickets are available now on Eventbrite: Eventbrite Link.Contact Information:Sabrina MoodyPublic Relations ManagerThe Artist ElJay & FriendsPhone: 816-874-7929Email: sabrina@evolvingdigitalmedia.comSponsored by Iconic Worldwide Music Group, 4Cobb / Empire, and Acquired Care LLC.

The Artist ElJay & Friends Present Q4

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.