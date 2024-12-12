The Artist ElJay & Friends Present Q4: The 4th Quarter LIVE Concert
An unforgettable night of music, milestones, and celebration at The Vox Theater with The Artist ElJay and special guests.
This special evening will celebrate:
The Artist ElJay’s Annual Birthday Show
The Launch of His Signature Fragrance “Kingdom”
A Heartfelt Farewell to Los Angeles, CA
A Surprise Announcement
Guests will enjoy a red carpet experience, music by Celebrity DJ Ashton Martin, and the opportunity to sample The Artist ElJay’s new fragrance, “Kingdom.” The evening includes performances by Moody, Laura Noble, M.E., Eli, Ayron Alexander, and a finale by The Artist ElJay himself, followed by a lively party hour.
About The Artist ElJay
Hailing from Kansas City, MO, The Artist ElJay is a multi-talented Independent Pop/R&B singer, songwriter, dancer, model, actor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. Since his breakout in 2019, he has been featured in podcasts, blogs, and magazines, including Music Connection’s JUN/JUL 2021 Edition Vol. 45. His collaboration with Big Noise marketing firm propelled him to perform on major platforms and open for artists like Muni Long and Ginuwine.
Artist ElJay’s music has gained recognition from the Recording Academy. Two tracks were considered for the 64th Grammy Awards in the Best R&B Performance category, achieving over 500K organic Spotify streams in its first month. Beyond music, he serves his community on the ArtsKC Grant Committee, is launching an accessory and apparel line, and is writing a memoir detailing his journey.
Event Highlights:
6:00 PM: Doors Open / Red Carpet
7:00 PM to 8:45 PM: Live Performances by M.E., Ayron Alexander, Laura Noble, Eli, and Moody
8:15 PM to 8:45 PM: The Artist ElJay’s Farewell Performance
8:45 PM to 9:45 PM: Party Hour
Guests are encouraged to dress in their best “Grown and Sexy” attire for this elegant evening.
Location:
Vox Theater Event Space
1405 Southwest Boulevard, Kansas City, KS 66103
Ticket Options:
General Admission: $15
Date Pack for Two: $50 (includes snacks, drinks, and party favors)
VIP Access: $75 (specialty seating, unlimited drinks, and exclusive perks)
Group Package: $175 (table for 10 with snacks, drinks, and more)
Tickets are available now on Eventbrite: Eventbrite Link.
Contact Information:
Sabrina Moody
Public Relations Manager
The Artist ElJay & Friends
Phone: 816-874-7929
Email: sabrina@evolvingdigitalmedia.com
Sponsored by Iconic Worldwide Music Group, 4Cobb / Empire, and Acquired Care LLC.
