Elite Business Advisors Earn Prestigious CEPA Credential

I look forward to helping even more DSOs achieve high-value exits by aligning business and personal financial goals, building value, and assembling the right team for a seamless transition.” — Tim McNeely

BAKERSFIELD CA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tim McNeely receives CEPA Credential and Joins International Community of Business Advisors a part of the Exit Planning Institute.The Exit Planning Institute is proud to announce that Tim McNeely, CFP, CIMA, CEPA, recently earned the Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA) credential after completing the Institute’s intensive 5-day executive MBA-style program CFP, CIMA, CEPA, joins an elite group of business advisors who have received this credential and are a part of the Exit Planning Institute’s international community of CEPAs. The CEPA program is the most widely accepted and endorsed professional exit planning program in the world.“Emerging and mid-market Dental Service Organizations often miss opportunities to maximize value during their exit. The Certified Exit Planning Advisor credential provides a proven framework to align business, personal, and financial goals while bringing together a team of specialized advisors to guide dental entrepreneurs through an even more successful transition,” said McNeelyAbout the CEPA ProgramThe Certified Exit Planning Advisor program was specifically designed for business advisors who work closely with owners of privately held companies. The organizing principle of the program is Master Planning, the alignment of the three legs of the stool (business, personal, financial), which is executed through the implementation of a process called the Value Acceleration Methodology™. Using an executive MBA-style format, the program includes a combination of lectures, group discussions, case studies and individual exercises to introduce participants to these concepts and to reinforce skills. The program is taught by the Exit Planning Institute’s faculty of advisors, who are all sought-after subject matter experts and authors.To receive the CEPA credential, McNeely completed the rigorous 5-day program that involved approximately one hundred hours of pre-course study, thirty hours of classroom instruction, and the successful completion of a 3-hour proctored exam.About the Exit Planning InstituteThe Exit Planning Institute delivers interactive education and training, performance-enhancing resources, and strategic tools designed to enhance the exit planning profession. Formed in 2005 to serve the educational and resource needs of wealth managers, financial planners, accountants, management consultants, attorneys, M&A advisors, commercial lenders, and other business advisors, the Institute is considered the standard trendsetter in the field of exit planning. It is the only organization that offers the Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA) program which qualifies for continuing educational credits with twelve major professional associations, making it the most widely accepted and endorsed professional exit planning program in the world.The Exit Planning Institute serves as a platform for creating awareness, advisor collaboration, innovative learning, continuing education, defining methodology, research, thought leadership, and practice development. Certified Exit Planning Advisors help to identify, protect, build, harvest and manage wealth to assist business owners and their families through an ownership transition.

