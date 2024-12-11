Attorney General James’ Office of Special Investigation Releases Report on Death of Christopher Murphy

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office of Special Investigation (OSI) today released its report on the death of Christopher Murphy, who died on April 14, 2024 after an encounter with members of the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) and the Syracuse Police Department (SPD) in Onondaga County. Following a thorough investigation, which included review of body-worn camera footage, ballistics analysis, and comprehensive legal analysis, OSI concluded that the officers who fired at Mr. Murphy were legally justified in their use of deadly force.

On the evening of April 14, officers with OSCO and SPD responded to a house at 4945 Darien Drive in Salina, Onondaga County, to follow up on information related to traffic violations that had occurred earlier that evening involving a car registered to Mr. Murphy. Upon arrival, officers saw the involved car in the driveway and spotted two high-capacity ammunition clips on the back seat while looking through the car’s rear window. Officers then heard what sounded like a firearm being racked inside the house and moved from the driveway, taking cover.

Mr. Murphy came outside armed with a semiautomatic rifle and fired multiple rounds at an OCSO lieutenant, who was in the backyard of a neighboring property. The lieutenant, who did not fire his gun, sustained a gunshot wound to his head. Mr. Murphy then went to the street in front of his house and fired multiple shots at an SPD officer, who returned fire but sustained a gunshot wound to his chest. When Mr. Murphy continued firing, a second SPD officer shot Mr. Murphy. The lieutenant, the officer, and Mr. Murphy were transported to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Officers recovered an AR-15 at the scene.

Under New York’s justification law, a police officer may use deadly physical force when the officer reasonably believes it to be necessary to defend against the use of deadly physical force by another. In this case, Mr. Murphy, firing a semiautomatic rifle, killed two law enforcement officers, and exchanged gunfire with other officers. Under these circumstances, given the law and the evidence, OSI concluded that the officers’ use of deadly physical force against Mr. Murphy was justified, and therefore OSI determined that criminal charges would not be pursued in this matter.

The Office of the Attorney General offers sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of OCSO Lieutenant Michael Hoosock and SPD Officer Michael Jensen, who were tragically killed in the line of duty during this encounter.