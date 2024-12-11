Colombian National Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy to Kidnap and Assault U.S. Army Soldiers in Colombia

A Colombian national pleaded guilty today to his role in kidnapping and assaulting two members of the U.S. military who were on temporary duty in Bogotá, Colombia.

According to court documents, Pedro Jose Silva Ochoa, 47, of Bogotá, and his co-defendants targeted, incapacitated, and kidnapped two U.S. soldiers in Bogotá. The two victims, who were serving on orders in Colombia, went to an entertainment district in Bogotá to watch a soccer game on the evening of March 5, 2020. They went to a pub, where one of Silva Ochoa’s co-conspirators incapacitated the victims by putting drugs, including benzodiazepines, in their drinks. Silva Ochoa’s co-conspirators then escorted the victims into a waiting car driven by Silva Ochoa, kidnapped them, and took their wallets, debit cards, credit cards, and cell phones. Silva Ochoa and his co-conspirators used one victim’s credit card and the other victim’s debit card to make purchases and withdraw money. The two victims lost consciousness until the following day, by which point they had been separated.

Pursuant to a plea agreement, Silva Ochoa pleaded guilty today to conspiracy to kidnap an internationally protected person. A sentencing date has not yet been set. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Silva Ochoa was extradited in May from Chile to the United States, and he is the second co-defendant to plead guilty in this criminal scheme. Co-defendant Arango Castellanos was extradited in May 2023 from Colombia to the United States, pleaded guilty in January to the charges in the indictment, and was sentenced in May to 48 years and nine months in prison. Co-defendant Uribe Chiran was extradited in September from Colombia to the United States; she is currently scheduled for trial in February 2025.

Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Nicole A. Argentieri, head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division; U.S. Attorney Markenzy Lapointe for the Southern District of Florida; and Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey B. Veltri of the FBI Miami Field Office made the announcement.

The FBI Miami Field Office’s Extraterritorial Squad investigated the case. The Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs, Narcotic and Dangerous Drug Section’s Office of the Judicial Attaché at the U.S. Embassy in Bogotá, and FBI’s Office of the Legal Attaché at the U.S. Embassy in Santiago, Chile, provided significant assistance. The Justice Department also thanks Colombian and Chilean law enforcement authorities for their valuable assistance.

Trial Attorneys Clayton O’Connor and Elizabeth Nielsen of the Criminal Division’s Human Rights and Special Prosecutions Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Bertila Fernandez for the Southern District of Florida are prosecuting the case.