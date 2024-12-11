Dr. David Fetterman selected as Top Male Visionary of the Year for Contributions to AI & Social Justice by IAOTP

Dr. David Fetterman honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. David Fetterman is the President and CEO of Fetterman & Associates, an International Evaluation Consulting Firm has recently been selected as Top Male Visionary of the Year for his Contributions to AI & Social Justice for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP).Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself, only one man and one woman are selected as Visionary of the Year. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, contributions to their communities and have consistently added visionary leadership to their industries. All honorees are invited to attend IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.In his role at Fetterman & Associates, Dr. Fetterman oversees both domestic and international evaluation initiatives. His work spans diverse projects, including the $15 million Hewlett-Packard Digital Village project, aimed at bridging the digital divide in minority communities and efforts in South African townships to enhance health outcomes and promote economic sustainability. Additionally, he has provided expert evaluation consulting for organizations such as Google, the WK Kellogg Foundation, and the Knight Foundation, among others. His portfolio also includes tobacco prevention initiatives in Arkansas and programs supporting entrepreneurship among at-risk students in the United States.His current USAID-funded project is helping to eliminate tuberculosis in India, and his Feeding America and Starbucks-funded efforts are designed to fight for food justice and sovereignty in the US. His work is guided by the use of empowerment evaluation (a self-assessment approach he created and is used in 17 countries). His global social justice efforts, recognized by this award, are featured in his new book Empowerment Evaluation and Social Justice: Confronting the Culture of Silence.Dr. Fetterman has been a pioneering educational leader in the artificial intelligence (AI) space. His AI lectures and presentations have been in standing room only venues and on a global scale, including Australia, Brazil and throughout the United States. He has been invited to speak about AI in agencies, ranging from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to the General Accounting Agency, as well as the American Evaluation Association and the Australian Evaluation Association. He was an early developer of GPTs, including his own widely used Empowerment Evaluation GPT. Dr. Fetterman is also engaged in the development and evaluation of an AI-driven “Cough” sound-based app designed to detect tuberculosis in India. Dr. Fetterman has launched social media platforms to help demystify AI, share promising applications, and address AI misalignments with social values. His AI contributions to the literature, including the Handbook of Health Services Evaluation, have been recognized world-wide.Over an impressive career spanning more than four decades, Dr. Fetterman has distinguished himself as a widely respected Anthropologist, Educator, and Evaluator. He served as a faculty member and administrator at Stanford University for over 25 years, contributing significantly to academia and institutional development. A former President of the American Evaluation Association, Dr. Fetterman is the author and editor of 18 influential books, including Ethnography: Step by Step. He is also the visionary founder of Empowerment Evaluation, a groundbreaking approach to evaluation that has impacted practices worldwide.His key areas of expertise are in higher education, medical education, environmental health and safety, programs for dropouts and gifted children, tobacco prevention, tuberculosis, empowerment evaluation, and organizational learning and development. Dr. Fetterman received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Anthropology and Bachelor of Arts Degree in History from the University of Connecticut, where he graduated summa cum laude, gained two master's degrees, in Education and Anthropology, from Stanford University, and his Ph.D. in Medical and Educational Anthropology from Stanford University.Dr. Fetterman has built a remarkable career and has held diverse and impactful roles, including Professor and Research Director at the California Institute of Integral Studies, Senior Researcher at RMC Research, and Principal Research Scientist at the American Institute for Research. He has also served as a faculty member in the School of Business and Leadership at the University of Charleston and as a Visiting Distinguished Professor of Anthropology at San Jose State University. Dr. Fetterman held multiple leadership positions at Stanford University, including Director of Evaluation for the School of Medicine, Director of the Master's Program in Policy Analysis and Evaluation at the School of Education, and Consulting Professor at the School of Education. He continues to inspire through his academic contributions as a faculty member at Pacifica Graduate Institute and Claremont Graduate University.Throughout his illustrious professional career, Dr. Fetterman has received numerous awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his outstanding leadership and commitment to the profession. In 2023, Dr. Fetterman was honored with IAOTP's prestigious Top Global Impact Anthropologist of 2023 award and was selected to be featured in IAOTP's Top 25 Global Impactful Leaders Publication. His achievements have earned widespread recognition, including a feature on the iconic Reuters billboard in Times Square, NYC, in 2021. In 2022, he was inducted into IAOTP's Hall of Fame and celebrated at the Plaza Hotel in New York City for his selection as Anthropologist of the Decade and recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award. In 2019, he was recognized as Anthropologist of the Year and featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. Dr. Fetterman will accept his latest accolade at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala at the renowned Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas in December 2025. Mr Fetterman received the Paul Lazarsfeld Award for Outstanding Contributions to Evaluation Theory and the Myrdal Award for Cumulative Contributions to Evaluation Practice - The American Evaluation Association's highest honors. Dr. Fetterman was awarded the American Educational Research Association Research on Evaluation Distinguished Scholar Award and the Mensa Award for Research Excellence. He has also been recognized by Marquis' Who's Who in the World and Who's Who Lifetime Achievement. Dr. Fetterman is the past President of the American Evaluation Association and the American Anthropological Association's Council on Anthropology and Education.In addition to his successful career, Dr. Fetterman has conducted evaluation projects worldwide, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Finland, India, Israel, Japan, Mexico, Nepal, New Zealand, South Africa, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States. He is a published author and editor of 18 books, including Empowerment Evaluation: Knowledge and Tools for Self-assessment, Evaluation Capacity Building, and Accountability; Empowerment Evaluation Principles in Practice; Ethnography: Step by Step (4th edition); and Excellence and Equality: A Qualitatively Different Perspective on Gifted and Talented Education. He has contributed to various encyclopedias, including the International Encyclopedia of Education, the Encyclopedia of Human Intelligence, the Encyclopedia of Evaluation, and the Encyclopedia of Social Science Research Methods.Looking back, Dr. Fetterman attributes his success to his education, the mentors he has had the pleasure of working alongside, and his passion for all his endeavors. He says he has been blessed and feels this is just the beginning. David enjoys traveling in his spare time, including trekking to Mt. Everest Base Camp with his family. 