NJDOL Issues Stop-Work Order to Atlantic City Convenience Store for Employee Misclassification and Wages Owed

December 11, 2024



TRENTON – Investigators from the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s (NJDOL) Division of Wage and Hour Compliance issued the following stop-work order on December 2, 2024:

Employer: Kings Grocery & Deli

Work Location: 1301 Adriatic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Nature of Work: Convenience store/deli

SWO Category: General Enforcement

Details: On December 3, 2024, the employer hand delivered a check to NJDOL headquarters for all wages, fees, and penalties owed, after which the stop-work order was lifted

Violations: Unpaid overtime; no records provided; posting; hinderance; no Earned Sick Leave records; notification/posting for Earned Sick Leave; failing to properly classify employee; unpaid wages

Monetary Assessments: Wages $2,209.04; Fees $220.90; Penalties $800

Workers Affected: 1

NJDOL has issued 178 stop-work orders since these powers were expanded in July 2019.