"Home for the Holidays: Quarry Apartment Homes Offers $999 Rent Special Amid Atlanta's Housing Need"

LITHONIA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quarry Apartment Homes Announces Limited-Time Rent Offer in Atlanta Quarry Apartment Homes announces a limited-time rent special with rates starting at $999 per month, aimed at providing accessible housing options in Atlanta.The Need for Affordable Housing in AtlantaAtlanta has experienced significant population growth in recent years, intensifying the demand for affordable housing. A 2023 study by the Urban Land Institute (ULI) revealed that the city's five core counties—Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton, and Gwinnett—have grown by 9%, yet the number of cost-burdened households has outpaced this growth by 15% since 2018.This indicates that a substantial portion of residents are spending a disproportionate share of their income on housing costs. ([atlanta.uli.org]( https://atlanta.uli.org/uli-atlanta-releases-study-on-atlantas-affordable-housing-crisis/?utm_source=chatgpt.com ))Further analysis shows that there is currently no ZIP code in these core counties where individuals earning 80% or less of the area median income (AMI) can afford a median-priced home. This affordability gap underscores the critical need for accessible housing solutions in the Atlanta region. ([atlanta.uli.org]( https://atlanta.uli.org/uli-atlanta-releases-study-on-atlantas-affordable-housing-crisis/?utm_source=chatgpt.com ))In response to this challenge, organizations like Atlanta Housing have taken steps to address the shortage. As of July 2024, the Atlanta Housing Board approved key resolutions to finance and construct 1,039 new housing units, with 903 designated as affordable. This effort represents an investment of approximately $105 million in housing opportunities and resources. ([atlantahousing.org]( https://www.atlantahousing.org/atlanta-housing-board-approves-105-million-in-affordable-housing-and-resources/?utm_source=chatgpt.com ))Communities such as Quarry Apartment Homes play a vital role in alleviating Atlanta's affordable housing crisis by offering quality housing at accessible rates. Their current $999 rent special provides a valuable opportunity for individuals and families seeking stable, well-maintained homes in a supportive environment.Atlanta has experienced significant population growth in recent years, driving demand for affordable housing options. As rental prices rise across the city, communities like Quarry Apartment Homes play a crucial role in addressing this challenge by offering quality housing at accessible rates. The current $999 rent special provides a valuable opportunity for individuals and families seeking stable, well-maintained homes in a supportive environment.Community-Centered, Affordable LivingStrategically located in Atlanta, Quarry Apartment Homes combines affordability with quality living. The $999 rent special provides an opportunity for individuals and families to access affordable housing in Atlanta."We are announcing this limited-time offer as part of our commitment to providing comfortable and affordable housing," said the Quarry Apartment Homes Leasing Team. "The goal is to offer a supportive living environment with essential services and housing options."Quarry Apartment Homes provides residents with key amenities designed for everyday convenience, including:- Swimming Pool: Relax and refresh in a serene setting.- Fully Equipped Fitness Center: Exercise conveniently from home.- Spacious Community Lounge: Host gatherings or enjoy peaceful downtime.- Pet-Friendly Environment: Furry friends are part of the family.- Secure On-Site Parking: Experience added convenience and peace of mind.Apartment interiors feature modern layouts, energy-efficient appliances, and spacious living areas designed for functionality and comfort.Limited-Time OfferQuarry Apartment Homes is currently offering a $999 rent special for a limited number of available units. This initiative aims to make housing more accessible in the Atlanta area. Interested applicants are encouraged to review eligibility criteria and begin the application process by visiting https://www.quarryapthomes.com or calling 770-981-5450 for further details.About Quarry Apartment HomesQuarry Apartment Homes is a premier residential community in Atlanta, GA, offering modern apartments with competitive rents and an array of lifestyle-enhancing amenities. Committed to offering well-maintained housing at competitive rates, the community prioritizes resident satisfaction.Media Contact:Quarry Apartment HomesQuarry@apg-inc.com770-981-5450

