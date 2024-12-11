Ringleader Sentenced to Jail in Clinton County for Poaching 18-Point White-Tailed Deer

(WILMINGTON, Ohio) — A Clinton County man will spend time in jail for his leading role in a high-profile case of deer poaching for which other defendants were previously sentenced, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today.

Wilmington resident Christopher J. (“CJ”) Alexander, 28, was sentenced to 90 days in jail and ordered to pay a combined $43,000 in penalties, restitution and court costs for the unlawful harvesting last year of an 18-point white-tailed deer, a trophy animal viewed as a valuable state natural resource.

“Hunting in Ohio is a time-honored tradition, and there is a proper way to be safe and successful,” Yost said. “When bad actors like these guys try to cheat the system, it ruins the reputation of Ohio’s respected sportsmen and women – I can’t stand for that.”

Aiding Alexander in his crimes were Corey and Zachary Haunert, who are brothers, and his sister, Kristina M. Alexander, all of whom entered plea agreements on Oct. 15 and have since been sentenced.

CJ Alexander’s sentencing today follows his Oct. 15 guilty plea to 14 charges, including one felony count each of theft by deception and tampering with evidence. The 12 other charges – all misdemeanors – included hunting violations, falsification, jacklighting and the sale of wildlife parts.

Specifically, CJ Alexander’s sentence requires him to:

Serve 180 days in jail, with 90 days suspended and the other 90 days served at the Star Community Justice Center before he can be eligible for work release. (His sentence also includes an up to 36-month suspended prison term that becomes active if community control is revoked.)

Serve five years of community control.

Pay $39,696.73 to the Ohio Wildlife Fund and $2,000 in restitution to KSE Sportsman Media, DBA Outdoor Sportsman Group-IM.

Pay $1,000 in restitution to the poaching hotline, a $1,000 wildlife fine and court costs.

Enter a four- to six-month community-based program through the Star Community Justice Center.

Write letters of apology to affected parties.

Forfeit all hunting-related property seized by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Wildlife as evidence.

Lose his hunting license for a minimum of 10 years; if full restitution is not paid by then, the license remains revoked until full payment is made.

Three years of community control.

90 days in jail (90 days suspended on the condition that he complete 200 hours of community service).

A three-year revocation of his hunting license.

Forfeiture of all hunting-related property seized as evidence.

A $500 wildlife fine, $500 in restitution to the poaching hotline and court costs.

An up to 18-month suspended prison term that may become active if his community control is revoked.

Sentenced just ahead of Alexander today was Hillsboro resident, 29, who had pleaded guilty to six charges. He was sentenced to:The cases of the two other defendants had previously been adjudicated.

Kristina Alexander, 37, of Blanchester, pleaded guilty to two charges and was sentenced to:

One year of monitored time supervision.

A suspended jail sentence of 60 days.

A $500 wildlife fine, $500 in restitution to the poaching hotline and court costs.

One year of monitored time supervision.

60 days in jail (suspended).

A $250 wildlife fine, $250 in restitution to the poaching hotline and courts costs.

, 31, of Lebanon, pleaded guilty to one charge and was sentenced to:The plea agreements followed a thorough investigation by ODNR’s Division of Wildlife, which uncovered extensive evidence of illegal hunting by the defendants.

The cases, prosecuted in Clinton County by attorneys from the Environmental Enforcement Section of the Attorney General’s Office, reinforce the state’s commitment to protecting Ohio’s natural resources.

