Scottie Scheffler, PGA TOUR Player of the Year, Committed to Compete in The American Express®, Jan. 16-19th

Scottie Scheffler, PGA TOUR Player of the Year, Committed to Playing in The American Express® Golf Tournament

Scheffler Named PGA TOUR Player of the Year for 3rd consecutive season

The American Express® is absolutely thrilled to welcome back three-time PGA TOUR Player of the Year Scottie Scheffler” — tournament Executive Director Pat McCabe

LA QUINTA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The PGA TOUR announced this week that 2024 FedExCup Champion and World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler won the Jack Nicklaus Award as the PGA TOUR Player of the Year for the 2024 season. Scheffler, who recently committed to playing in The American Express® Golf Tournament , is the first player since Tiger Woods (2005-2007) to win Player of the Year honors three consecutive seasons.“The American Expressis absolutely thrilled to welcome back three-time PGA TOUR Player of the Year Scottie Scheffler,” said tournament Executive Director Pat McCabe. “Having one of the brightest stars in the sport leading the field of commitments as we head into the 2025 tournament is a testament to its prestige among players. We congratulate him on this incredible achievement and look forward to having him back in the desert in January.”Scheffler returns to The American Expressfor the fifth time and is currently the No. 1-ranked player in the Official World Golf Ranking, a position he has held for over 100 weeks. Scheffler is a two-time Masters champion, winning the tournament in both 2022 and 2024. He finished third in The American Expressin 2020 and 11th in 2023. The 2020 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year has 13 career wins (including seven last season) and earned a gold medal at the 2024 summer Olympics. Scheffler was also named PGA TOUR Player of the Year in 2022 and 2023.The American Expresswill be held January 16th-19th, 2025 at PGA WEST’s Pete Dye Stadium Course (host course) and Jack Nicklaus Tournament Course, as well as La Quinta Country Club.Tickets to The American Expressare now on sale at www.theamexgolf.com Single-day passes start at just $60 and include admission to the tournament grounds and all public venues, January 16th-19th, plus access to the GA section for the Friday (Little Big Town) and Saturday (Journey) The American Express Concert Series. American ExpressCard Members receive a 20% discount on all tickets. Children 15 and under can access the tournament grounds free with paid adult admission, excluding access to hospitality.***ABOUT THE AMERICAN EXPRESSFounded in 1960, The American ExpressGolf Tournament is a premier PGA TOUR event that brings together 156 professional and amateur golfers, music entertainers and golf fans to celebrate the sport and its community impact. Held annually at PGA WEST’s Pete Dye Stadium Course (host course) and Nicklaus Tournament Course, as well as La Quinta Country Club, the tournament showcases exceptional talent while supporting local charities through various initiatives. Since its inception, the event has generated over $66 million in charitable contributions. Past champions include inaugural winner Arnold Palmer, Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Mike Weir, Fred Couples, and the 2024 champion Nick Dunlap — the first amateur to win the event and the first amateur to win on the PGA TOUR since 1991. Follow The American Expresson Facebook ( www.facebook.com/theamexgolf ), X (@TheAmexGolf), and Instagram (@TheAmexGolf). Visit www.theamexgolf.com for more information.ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESSAmerican Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, X.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.Key links to products, services and corporate sustainability information: personal cards, business cards and services, travel services, gift cards, prepaid cards, merchant services, Business Blueprint, Resy, corporate card, business travel, diversity and inclusion, corporate sustainability and Environmental, Social, and Governance reports.ABOUT PGA TOURBy showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Americas and administers PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry and PGA TOUR University. TOUR members represent the world’s best players, hailing from 28 countries and territories. Showcasing the biggest moments in the sport with history and legacy on the line, the PGA TOUR has long-term domestic distribution partnerships for broadcast coverage on CBS, NBC and Golf Channel and video streaming service on ESPN+. Internationally, PGA TOUR coverage is available across 200+ countries and territories in 30 languages via 44 broadcast and digital partners. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.93 billion.Fans can follow the PGA TOUR via: the PGA TOUR app and PGATOUR.COM; social media channels, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram (in Spanish, Korean and Japanese), LinkedIn, TikTok, X (in English, Spanish and Japanese); the PGA TOUR Channel on Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST) platforms such as the Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, PlutoTV, Xumo, LG Channels, Tubi, Amazon’s Freevee, FireTV and Alexa devices; and WhatsApp (in English and Spanish), WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao and Douyin.###

