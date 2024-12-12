Straight Up Technologies Powers Connectivity for Hustle N' Code Hackathon 2024

Hustle N' Code Hackathon 2023 organized by Urban TXT: Teens Exploring Technology. Hustle N' Code Hackathon 2023 organized by Urban TXT: Teens Exploring Technology. Hustle N' Code Hackathon 2023 organized by Urban TXT: Teens Exploring Technology.

Hustle N' Code Hackathon 2024 Empowers Youth to Innovate for Community Impact

At Straight Up Technologies, giving back to the community is a cornerstone of our values.” — Jeff Hanks, CEO of Straight Up Technologies

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Straight Up Technologies (SUT), the leading provider of network solutions and services, is proud to support the Hustle N' Code Hackathon 2024. Organized by Urban TXT: Teens Exploring Technology, this inspiring annual event empowers underserved youth to tackle real-world challenges through coding, creativity, and collaboration. Held on December 14th at the Nickerson Gardens Gym in Los Angeles, the hackathon will provide over 200 participants aged 11-18 with an immersive day of learning, innovation, and community building.The Hustle N' Code Hackathon brings young minds together for a 6-hour coding sprint aimed at developing innovative solutions to local community challenges. Participants will chose from five specialized tracks, including mobile app development, web applications, AI/ML solutions, game development, and IoT innovations. The event will feature guidance from 20 expert mentors from leading tech companies, offering participants real-time support and encouragement. In addition to the hands-on coding, the hackathon offers professional development workshops to equip participants with essential skills for their future careers.To ensure the event’s success, Straight Up Technologies will deliver enterprise-grade WiFi equipment designed to handle the high demands of the hackathon. The network will feature redundant 1Gbps fiber connections for uninterrupted service and strategically placed enterprise-grade access points to guarantee optimal coverage throughout the venue. Real-time network monitoring and on-site technical support will ensure seamless connectivity for participants, mentors, and staff alike.“At Straight Up Technologies, giving back to the community is a cornerstone of our values,” said Jeff Hanks, CEO of Straight Up Technologies. “As a lifelong Angeleno, I understand the transformative power of events like the Hustle N' Code Hackathon. They provide underprivileged youth with not only the tools but also the inspiration to envision a brighter future for themselves and their communities. It’s an honor to be part of such a meaningful initiative.”Urban TXT’s mission to bridge the gap between underserved communities and the tech industry perfectly aligns with Straight Up Technologies’ dedication to fostering innovation and opportunity. Straight Up Technologies is proud to support the Hustle N' Code Hackathon for the third consecutive year and looks forward to continuing this partnership. As the event grows in scale and influence, SUT remains committed to empowering the next generation of tech leaders with the equipment and resources needed to succeed.About Straight Up TechnologiesStraight Up Technologies is the leading provider of innovative technology solutions and services, specializing in network infrastructure, wireless connectivity, and event technology management. With a strong focus on community impact, the company partners with organizations like Urban TXT to create opportunities for underserved youth through technology.

