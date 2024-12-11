Statement of Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin Regarding the Slowdown in State Police Traffic Enforcement

“The New Jersey State Police is tasked with the difficult, dangerous, and often thankless job of keeping the public safe. Troopers routinely rise to the occasion by tackling some of the most pressing public safety challenges we face — whether that be narcotics trafficking, gun violence, or responding to natural disasters. In my years of State government service, I have seen their work firsthand and know the deep commitment that so many Troopers have to serving the public. I am proud to have supported them in those efforts.

I am deeply disappointed that this well-deserved reputation for serving the public good has been tainted by the alleged and unprecedented slowdown in State Police traffic enforcement from approximately July 2023 to March 2024. I am particularly concerned that this slowdown may have coincided with increased crashes and fatalities on our roadways. I have ordered a full investigation into how this slowdown was orchestrated, which will ensure both accountability for those involved while also protecting against such conduct occurring again in the future. That investigation is well underway.

Given the regular and substantial operational involvement between my office and the State Police, I have appointed Preet Bharara, a Partner at WilmerHale and the former United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, as Special Counsel overseeing this investigation. I have complete confidence that Mr. Bharara possesses the skill, experience, and unquestioned integrity to complete this investigation and pursue any lead, without fear or favor. To that end, while I will retain final decision making authority, Mr. Bharara will have the full authority of my office in investigating this matter.

At the same time, the important work of keeping the people of this State safe will continue. During the pendency of this investigation, I will ensure that the collaborative efforts between my office, the State Police, and other branches of our Department — which have produced the lowest levels of gun violence in State history, substantial reductions in auto thefts, and unprecedented efforts to combat human and drug trafficking, among other notable accomplishments — will continue unabated. The safety of our residents is my top priority, and I know that the vast majority of Troopers in the State Police share my commitment to that effort.”

Statement of Preet Bharara on his Appointment as Special Counsel by NJ Attorney General Platkin

“I am deeply honored by the confidence placed in me to conduct a fair and rigorous investigation on behalf of the people of New Jersey, who deserve a thorough accounting of the facts.”

