Wyoming Business Council Welcomes New Team Member, Announces Role Transition

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Business Council (WBC) is excited to announce the addition of a new team member and a role transition within our organization. Both individuals bring a deep passion for Wyoming and a commitment to creating opportunities for businesses and communities. Learn more about the entire WBC team and how we’re working to strengthen Wyoming at wyomingbusiness.org.

Cortney Sutcliffe, Administrative Solutions Coordinator

Cortney Sutcliffe recently joined the WBC as the Administrative Solutions Coordinator, bringing her passion for supporting Wyoming communities and her wealth of experience in education.

Cortney is a Cheyenne native with deep roots in the state. She spent her formative years enjoying the wide-open spaces and beautiful skies that make Wyoming so special. After graduating from the University of Wyoming with a degree in Elementary Education, she began her career as an elementary classroom teacher in Laramie County School District #1. Most recently, Cortney worked as a Student Success Coach at Laramie County Community College where she helped students navigate their educational journeys.

“My time in education was incredibly rewarding,” Cortney shared. “It was a privilege to support students as they pursued their goals. Wyoming’s strong commitment to education has always been something I admire.”

Cortney was drawn to the WBC for the opportunity to contribute to a team dedicated to the betterment of Wyoming.

“This role aligns with my strengths and values,” she explained. “I’m excited to support the amazing work being done by the team and to continue learning and growing in this role.”

Outside of work, Cortney enjoys spending quality time with her family, especially during Wyoming’s unbeatable summers. She loves boating on the lake, tending to her flower garden, and diving into historical fiction and non-fiction books.

“Wyoming summers are second to none,” Cortney said. “I love soaking up the sunshine and taking advantage of everything our state has to offer.”

We are thrilled to welcome Cortney to the team and look forward to the positive impact she will make in her new role.

Reach out to Cortney at [email protected]

Kaley Holyfield, Southeast Regional Director

After two successful years as the WBC’s Business Retention and Expansion Manager, Kaley Holyfield has transitioned into a new role as the Southeast Regional Director. Her journey with the Council and her deep ties to the state make her a perfect fit to lead efforts in this dynamic region covering Albany, Carbon, Goshen, and Laramie counties.

Kaley grew up in Western Colorado surrounded by the breathtaking San Juan Mountains and the renowned Palisade Peaches. Her love for the outdoors and a sense of adventure drew her to Wyoming where she spent summers visiting her parents’ hometown of Saratoga. Enchanted by Wyoming’s grit, freedom, and community, Kaley attended the University of Wyoming and earned a degree in Business Management and Human Resources.

“Wyoming feels like one small town with really long streets,” Kaley shared. “Even when you’re six hours from home, the connections and sense of community make it feel like you’re right next door.”

Her new role as a Regional Director allows her to focus on the challenges and opportunities specific to the region she calls home. “I’ve always admired the southeast region’s willingness to act boldly to overcome barriers,” she said. “I’m excited to dive deeper into local challenges and contribute to the momentum communities here have already built.”

Kaley’s initial goal has been to meet face-to-face with partners throughout the region to better understand how the Business Council can support their efforts. Moving forward, she aims to focus on initiatives that drive meaningful progress in business retention and expansion, workforce development and attraction, and addressing workforce housing availability.

Kaley is also deeply involved in her community, serving as the secretary for the Albany County Tourism Board, an ambassador for Pilot Hill Recreation Area, and a race director for High Plains Harriers. An avid runner, she loves exploring backyard trails and supporting friends and family in their adventures.

Kaley’s passion for Wyoming, her hands-on approach, and her dedication to making a difference will no doubt leave a lasting impact on the southeast region and beyond. We are excited to see the positive changes she will bring in her new role.

Reach out to Kaley at [email protected]