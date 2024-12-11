New Poll: Texas Voters Back Key Legislative Solutions to Pressing Challenges

Education, water, electricity, housing, child care and health care signaled as priorities

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Texas 2036 released the results of the 8th Texas Voter Poll, revealing a strong appetite for legislative solutions to pressing challenges like water security, education, electric grid reliability, health care costs and housing affordability.

Despite lingering concerns about the future, a majority of voters remain optimistic about Texas’ potential to address these issues head-on, demonstrating Texas voters’ desire for practical, future-oriented solutions.

“Texans are practical and forward-thinking,” said David Leebron, president and CEO of Texas 2036 and former president of Rice University. “This poll clearly demonstrates that we remain hopeful and united in our commitment to finding solutions by and for Texans. Ahead of the next legislative session, Texans are sending a powerful message that they will support pragmatic approaches to create greater opportunity for all.”

Key Findings:

1. Water Supply: A vast majority (85%) of voters are concerned that the state could face future water shortages. Notably, 85% of voters also support the state making strategic long-term investments in reliable water infrastructure. And 68% favor the Texas Legislature dedicating $1 billion annually to the Texas Water Fund, which was created last year.

2. Electric Grid Reliability: A majority of voters (53%) say they lack confidence in the reliability of the state’s electric grid. To help meet the increased demand for electricity, 59% support a proposal for a $5 billion investment of state funds to double the size of the Texas Energy Fund, which supports building new natural gas power plants.

3. High School and Workforce Readiness: A majority of voters (61%) believe that Texas high school students are not graduating prepared for the workforce or future economy. A resounding 91% agree that high school students should have access to workforce training or credential programs that provide a certification that allows them to graduate ready to compete for good-paying jobs.

4. Health Care Costs and Transparency: Texas voters are worried about cost and transparency. More than seven in 10 voters say they are paying more for health care than they did five years ago. In addition, 87% expressed concerns that large investment companies called private equity firms have purchased ownership stakes in doctor’s offices and hospitals. Three-fourths (75%) of voters agree that the Texas state government should more actively regulate health care mergers to ensure the market remains sufficiently competitive.

5. Housing Affordability: Texans are ready for creative solutions to increase the availability and affordability of housing. A strong majority (84%) agree that homeowners should have the right to build additional housing, such as garage apartments or tiny homes, on their own property.

6. Child Care: Close to three in four, or 74%, of voters express concern about the availability of affordable child care in Texas. When respondents are asked to prioritize a list of potential investments that the state government could make in child care, 62% selected improving the quality of care and education delivered at child care providers as their first or second choice.

This year, 85% of voters said they were at least somewhat concerned about the future of Texas. While this reflects a large majority of Texas voters, their overall levels of concern are down seven points from August 2023. Despite these concerns, a majority of Texas voters remain optimistic about the state's economy, and 59% said they felt either the same or more optimistic about the state’s future after this year’s presidential election.

Other Findings:

* 71% of Texas voters believe students using state funds for educational expenses, including tuition at private schools, should take tests similar to those in public schools to ensure learning outcomes can be compared and evaluated.

* Texans don’t want to wait too long before providing help to students falling behind in math: 79% of voters favor requiring schools to notify parents as early as kindergarten if their child is not performing at grade level in math.

* Texas voters tell us the maximum indoor temperature in Texas prisons should be 78°F, on average. Just 8% of Texas voters believe that the maximum temperature should exceed 85 degrees, with 83% supporting a maximum temperature below 85 degrees.

* Texas voters are split on how AI should shape state government. While 47% prioritize restricting its use due to safety and privacy concerns, others see potential. Nearly a quarter (24%) of voters believe AI could make government services more efficient, reducing waste and cutting through bureaucracy.

The 8th Texas 2036 Voter Poll, conducted by Baselice & Associates, surveyed 1,001 respondents between November 16-20, 2024. It has a margin of error of ±3.1%.

