The Mondino Foundation Partners with Kemtai to Pioneer Neurorehabilitation for Parkinson’s Patients with Pisa Syndrome

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mondino Foundation is launching an innovative research initiative in collaboration with Kemtai, using Kemtai CARE’s advanced computer vision platform to aid Parkinson’s patients suffering from Pisa Syndrome. The study seeks to leverage Kemtai’s state-of-the-art computer vision motion tracking and guidance to support patients in maintaining the progress they achieved during their hospital stay, enabling them to continue rehabilitation at home.Kemtai’s innovative platform provides motion analysis, real-time feedback, and corrective guidance, allowing patients to engage in highly personalized rehabilitation exercises without the need for expensive or cumbersome equipment. This technology ensures that patients perform exercises correctly and efficiently, contributing to long-term improvements and minimizing the risk of regression after discharge.Professor Cristina Tassorelli, Director of the Headache Science and Neurorehabilitation Centre at Mondino Foundation, emphasized the importance of integrating advanced technology into patient care: “At the Mondino Foundation, the large multidisciplinary team of professionals dedicated to the rehabilitation of persons with neurological diseases prioritizes the quality of care and, to do so, incorporates innovative technologies like Kemtai’s computer vision platform. With this collaboration, we can offer to the persons living with Parkinson disease followed at our center monitored real-time, personalized and cutting-edge rehabilitation programs, delivered at the hospital or remotely at home, thereby improving their performances and quality of life”.Dr. Mor Amitai, Co-Founder and CEO of Kemtai, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership: “We are deeply honored to collaborate with such a leading institution as Mondino Foundation. Their commitment to neurological research and rehabilitation is unmatched, and we are excited to contribute our technology to improve patient outcomes. With Kemtai, patients can continue their rehabilitation at home with the similar level of care and guidance they received in the hospital, ensuring they retain the gains they made during their stay.”This innovative research project will focus on the ability of Kemtai’s computer vision platform to provide continuous, personalized feedback to patients, thereby reducing the chances of physical deterioration post-discharge and decreasing hospital readmissions.About the Mondino FoundationFounded in 1917, the Mondino Foundation is a leading neurological institute in Pavia, Italy. It is recognized as a Scientific Institute for Research, Hospitalization, and Healthcare (IRCCS) and specializes in treating and studying neurological diseases of children and adults. The foundation is renowned for its expertise in neurology and neurological research, and its collaboration will draw on its extensive neurorehabilitation capabilities, providing cutting-edge treatment and care to patients.About KemtaiKemtai is a computer vision AI exercise and assessment platform that provides real-time feedback and corrective guidance for PT, rehabilitation, and medical fitness. It runs on any device with a camera (phone, laptop, tablet) and does not require any sensors, wearables, or hardware. Kemtai partners with healthcare systems, digital providers of physical therapy, and wellness platforms to drive financial, operational, and outcomes-based benefits.

