Department of Natural Resources Offering Free Environmental Seminars for Marina Operators in January

December 11, 2024

Donna Morrow, Clean Marina Coordinator for the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, leads a seminar at a marina. Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo.

Marina, boatyard, and yacht club operators are invited to attend a free seminar in January 2025 to learn about best practices to protect our waters and how to earn a Maryland Clean Marina designation.

Seminars will also present information on departmental grants and assistance for marinas, a review of the General Permit for Discharges from Marinas, and new fuel regulations.

Marina managers can learn more about the Clean Marina Initiative at any of these upcoming workshops. All seminars will run from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with morning refreshments provided. An optional tour of a hosting or adjacent Clean Marina will follow:

Eastern Shore

Jan. 22 at Haven Harbour South, 21144 Green Lane, Rock Hall

Southern Maryland

Jan. 24 at Southern Maryland Sailing Association, 14490 Solomons Island Road, Solomons

Central Maryland

Jan. 28 at “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center, 273 Hilltop Lane, Annapolis

The Maryland Clean Marina Initiative recognizes and promotes environmentally responsible boating facilities. The program is coordinated by the Department of Natural Resources in partnership with the Marine Trades Association of Maryland. Certified Clean Marinas meet all environmental regulatory requirements and adopt additional best practices from the Maryland Clean Marina Guidebook, which DNR confirms through a site visit every three years.

“This program balances the realities of marina management with environmental protection,” said Donna Morrow, Clean Marina Coordinator for the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. “Certified Clean Marinas will enjoy cleaner water, cost savings, more responsible customers, and positive publicity. There are currently 144 certified Maryland Clean Marinas and Partners, and dozens of other states have replicated Maryland’s program.”

There is no cost to attend the seminars but advanced registration is requested as space is limited. Registration as well as program information and a list of current Maryland Clean Marinas is available on the program website. Contact donna.morrow@maryland.gov with questions.