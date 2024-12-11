Renowned Attorney Charles Kannebecker, Esq. Joins Sobo & Sobo Injury Law

Sobo & Sobo LLP, Located at 5764 South Archer Avenue, Chicago, IL 60638 Charles Kannebecker, Esq., Personal Injury Lawyer at Sobo & Sobo LLP Greg Sobo, Esq., Founder & CEO, Sobo & Sobo LLP

The Injury Law Firm of Sobo & Sobo announces Charles Kannebecker, Esq., an industry-leading injury attorney, has joined its esteemed legal team in New York.

I’ve spent my career fighting for justice, and I’m excited to join a team that shares my belief in putting clients first and treating them like family.” — Charles Kannebecker, Esq.

MIDDLETOWN, NY, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Injury Law Firm of Sobo & Sobo is thrilled to announce that Charles Kannebecker, Esq., one of the most respected and accomplished attorneys in the nation, has joined its esteemed team.

With a career spanning over three decades in personal injury and class action law in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, Kannebecker has built a reputation for delivering groundbreaking legal victories, establishing landmark legal precedents, and achieving justice for countless clients.

His decision to join Sobo & Sobo reinforces the firm’s commitment to providing exceptional representation and making a meaningful difference in the lives of its clients.

Kannebecker has achieved remarkable verdicts and settlements throughout his career, securing life-changing outcomes for his clients. Some of his most significant successes include:

Sayles v. Allstate (Pennsylvania Supreme Court): Made it illegal for insurance companies to demand unnecessary medical exams as part of their policies, giving Pennsylvania accident victims stronger protections.

Expanding Liability for Political Subdivisions: Opened the door for holding government entities more accountable by allowing victims to recover damages that go beyond outdated legal limits.

Heart & Lung Benefits and Subrogation: Ensured that first responders and public safety workers keep their full benefits without insurance companies taking a cut.

Bad Faith and Punitive Damages Against Workers’ Compensation Insurers: Forced insurance companies to face serious consequences when they act unfairly or in bad faith against injured workers.

New Jersey Anti-Subrogation Law: Protected workers and accident victims in New Jersey by ensuring that state laws preventing insurers from taking their settlements are backed by federal law.

Combining UIM and Tortfeasor Claims (Koken Joinder): Simplified the legal process for accident victims by allowing them to handle their claims for underinsured motorist coverage and at-fault driver liability in one case.

Punitive Damages for Distracted Driving: Held drivers accountable for dangerous behaviors like texting behind the wheel, ensuring victims can pursue additional damages for reckless conduct.

New York Anti-Subrogation Law: Stopped school districts in New York from unfairly trying to take personal injury settlements away from injured employees.

These extraordinary achievements have solidified his reputation as a legal luminary, earning him the highly coveted AV Preeminent Rating from Martindale-Hubbell, the pinnacle of recognition for legal skill and ethical excellence. He has been honored on the "Super Lawyers" list for over 15 consecutive years and celebrated as one of the "Top 100 Trial Lawyers" by the National Trial Lawyers Association, a testament to his unparalleled experience and impact on the legal profession.

Throughout his career, Kannebecker has delivered exceptional results for his clients, leveraging his unparalleled experience and tenacity to secure justice in even the most challenging cases. Some of his most remarkable achievements include:

High-Stakes Negotiations: In cases where the defense offered lowball settlements, Kannebecker’s strategic and relentless negotiation tactics resulted in dramatically larger recoveries for his clients. For example, in one case, his efforts turned an initial offer into a final recovery that was 21 times greater, showcasing his ability to maximize compensation.

Strategic Litigation Against Insurers: Known for holding insurance companies accountable, Kannebecker has consistently pushed them to pay fair settlements, even when coverage was limited. In one notable instance, his persistence led to a settlement nine times higher than the insurer’s original offer, ensuring the client received justice.

Class Action Settlements: By employing innovative legal strategies, Kannebecker has achieved significant victories in class action lawsuits. These cases, involving large groups of people harmed by the same unlawful practices—such as underpayment of insurance claims or improper medical billing—have resulted in meaningful recoveries for thousands of individuals.

In addition to his extensive courtroom qualifications, Charles has served as a member of the prestigious Board of Governors for the Pennsylvania Association for Justice. In this role, he has helped shape influential policies and led advocacy efforts designed to protect the rights of injured plaintiffs and improve the legal landscape for those seeking justice.

Beyond his courtroom achievements, Kannebecker has dedicated himself to teaching and mentoring. As an adjunct professor and frequent lecturer, he has helped shape the future of the legal profession and provided invaluable insights into complex legal issues.

For Kannebecker, joining Sobo & Sobo is about making a greater impact for clients. "Sobo & Sobo isn’t just about winning cases—it’s about helping people when they need it most," he said. "I’ve spent my career fighting for justice, and I’m excited to join a team that shares my belief in putting clients first and treating them like family."

Greg Sobo, Esq., Founder and CEO of Sobo & Sobo, shared his excitement: "Having Charles Kannebecker join our team is a game-changer. His unparalleled experience in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York makes him a true triple threat, uniquely positioned to deliver results across all three states. As we continue expanding, especially with new offices opening in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, it’s critical to have exceptional lawyers like Charles leading the way. His dedication to justice, innovative legal strategies, and passion for helping clients make him the perfect fit for Sobo & Sobo."

Kannebecker is admitted to practice law in several state and federal courts, showcasing his extensive legal reach and experience.

His admissions include:

Pennsylvania State Courts

Federal District Court – Middle District of Pennsylvania

Federal District Court – Eastern District of Pennsylvania

New Jersey State Courts

Federal District Court of New Jersey

New York State Courts

Federal District Court – Southern District of New York

Federal District Court – Middle District of New York

About Sobo & Sobo LLP

Founded in 1969, Sobo & Sobo LLP is one of the nation’s leading personal injury law firms, offering compassionate, client-focused legal representation. The firm proudly serves clients across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, and Wisconsin. From car accidents and slip and falls to class action lawsuits, Sobo & Sobo is committed to fighting tirelessly to ensure justice for its clients.

You can get in touch with Kannebecker today for a free consultation by calling 855-468-7626, or contact us online to schedule an appointment.

Learn more about Sobo & Sobo at SoboLaw.com.

