Antony Bugg-Levine Joins Homium to Mobilize Philanthropic Resources in Solving America's Housing Affordability Crisis

Antony Bugg-Levine Joins Homium as Senior Advisor

Antony Bugg-Levine joins Homium, a leader in sustainable homeownership financing, as Senior Strategic Advisor to expand affordable homeownership nationwide.

Antony’s extraordinary experience and dedication to social impact perfectly align with Homium’s vision of making homeownership more accessible and equitable.” — Tommy Mercein, CEO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Homium, a leader in sustainable homeownership financing, is pleased to announce that Antony Bugg-Levine, a pioneer in impact investing and social finance, has joined the company as Senior Strategic Advisor. In this role, Bugg-Levine will leverage his extensive expertise to help Homium expand its reach and advance its mission of creating equitable and sustainable pathways to homeownership.Bugg-Levine has been at the forefront of the impact investing movement. As Co-Founder of the Global Impact Investing Network (GIIN) and a key leader at the Rockefeller Foundation, he helped establish the global framework for social finance. His tenure as CEO of the Nonprofit Finance Fund and President of the Lafayette Square Institute reflects his commitment to empowering nonprofits and fostering equitable community development.“Homium’s groundbreaking approach to addressing housing affordability has the potential to meet a clear national imperative to make homeownership accessible to more people,” said Bugg-Levine. “By offering a fair, transparent, and sustainable model, Homium is empowering organizations to help aspiring families create lasting generational wealth.”About HomiumHomium bridges the gap in homeownership affordability with shared appreciation financing that requires no monthly payments or interest. By making homeownership more accessible, sustainable, and equitable, Homium is redefining housing finance. Its fair, simple, and transparent model empowers mission-driven organizations such as foundations, municipalities, employers, and nonprofits to serve more people and create generational wealth in communities across the United States.For more information about Homium’s commitment to creating equitable and sustainable pathways to homeownership, please visit www.homium.io

