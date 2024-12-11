Formica Law Group Represents Crash Victims from Palm Springs Festival Parade Involving Police Officer

Stefano Formica, Founder of FORMICA LAW GROUP in Los Angeles, is an experienced Trial Attorney who has recovered over $100,000,000 on behalf of his clients. Stefano is a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA). Kellian Summers is a Trial Attorney at FORMICA LAW GROUP specializing in complex, high exposure cases involving catastrophic personal injury, wrongful death, product defect, and civil rights. FORMIC LAW GROUP is located in Los Angeles & has been dedicated to helping injured victims for over 15 years, earning a reputation as the “lawyer’s lawyer.”

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Formica Law Group announces they officially represent multiple crash victims from the tragic accident at the Festival of Lights Parade in Palm Springs. The parade took place on Saturday, December 7, 2024.As a police officer on a motorcycle was controlling the crowd and performing demonstrations, the officer lost control of his vehicle and slammed into the crowd. Multiple victims were left injured in the incident and have sought legal representation from the trial attorneys at Formica Law Group.“Our hearts go out to the families with loved ones still in the hospital and to those recovering from Saturday’s terrible tragedy. We ask the public to respect their privacy,” said Stefano Formica of Formica Law Group in Los Angeles. “As their attorneys, Formica Law Group will continue our investigation while we await the results of the City’s and CHP’s investigations to determine what led to this avoidable, tragic event.”Eleven spectators were injured when the motorcycle slammed into the crowd, leaving numerous people with injuries. The law office is representing several of the victims who were struck by the motorcycle, including Sunny Dainty, Vicki Maldonado, Ester Ruiz, Jessica Ruiz, Ian Silvas (minor, age 4), and Bailey Martinson (minor, age 12).The motorcycle crash was caught on video, which has gone viral. The video shows a police officer on his motorcycle accelerating before hitting the crowd as they awaited the holiday parade. The video can be viewed online here: https://youtu.be/Yx7MdHzL0KY?si=Q_Kg4pOWORQngNpv All media inquiries and questions regarding the victims should be directed to Stefano Formica and Kellian Summers at Formica Law Group. According to multiple news reports, the police department is conducting an internal investigation. The department responded to acknowledge the officer lost his balance and the bike accelerated rapidly before slamming into the crowd.Stefano Formica founded Formica Law Group and is a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA). Kellian Summers is a trial attorney specializing in catastrophic personal injury cases. To contact Formica Law Group or get more information about the firm, visit their website at: https://winwithus.com/ # # #About Formica Law Group: Founded by Stefano Formica and located in Los Angeles, Formica Law Group has been dedicated to helping injured victims for over 15 years, earning a reputation as the “lawyer’s lawyer.” The firm specializes in providing expert legal representation with a client-centered approach, guiding individuals through some of the most challenging times in their lives. Formica Law Group has successfully tried and settled hundreds of cases, securing over $120 million in verdicts and settlements.With a commitment to delivering both justice and compensation, Formica brings unparalleled expertise and personal attention to every case. Contact California’s premier personal injury trial firm by calling 866-76-LAWYER or visit https://winwithus.com/ . Win With Us

