Veterans Find Great Schools, Wholesome Culture, and Growing Economy in Nebraska

Joe Brownell, the director of the University of Nebraska’s Military and Veteran Success Center, talks with student veterans (Photo by Greg Nathan, University Communication Photography).

“Make sure you ask about Nebraska. You’ll be surprised. There’s no place like Nebraska.” That’s the message Joe Brownell shares with veterans who are considering their next step after service. Brownell moved back to Nebraska after his military career. Experiencing the state’s welcoming, respectful, and opportunity-rich culture has motivated him to recruit other veterans to Nebraska.

Nebraska is now home to 117,000 veterans, and offers many resources and benefits to the veterans living in the state. Some of these include 100% exemption of military retirement pay from state income taxation, tuition assistance for veterans and their dependents, the Nebraska Veteran Aid Fund, and employment and training services such as Department of Defense’s SkillBridge Program, and the PaYS Program.

With its expansive suite of benefits, Nebraska has built a reputation as a great place for military members to put down roots as they return to civilian life. The state’s unemployment rate among veterans is a microscopic 1.3%. That ranks among the lowest in the nation, and it signifies the value Nebraska places on the skills and experiences gained during military service.

Brian Stoltenberg returned to Nebraska with his family and found the community that best fit what he was looking for after his military service.

Appreciating freedom and community

Brian Stoltenberg grew up in rural Nebraska, where he learned the importance of working with a productive, active community. He worked in his family’s irrigation business for several years while in high school. “It taught me a lot about the values of hard work, dedication, and service to the larger community,” he said.

He chose to contribute his skills and strong work ethic to the military, joining the U.S. Army upon graduating from college. His 15-year military career led him to various locations, where he was able to experience the camaraderie and support that the military exemplifies.

When his military career ended, he wasn’t sure where he would find the same united spirit he felt while in the service. He and his family initially moved to Kansas City, Missouri, for an employment opportunity. While they were able to build some good relationships, it still didn’t feel like their home. Longing for the pace of life and sense of community they had while growing up, they decided to move back to Nebraska.

Great schools, a hard-working and patriotic culture; and plenty of opportunities

The Stoltenberg family’s return to Nebraska showed them why the state is a good place for veterans to live. First, the state has great schools. Second, Nebraska’s culture is marked by a strong work ethic. Third, the state displays a healthy love of country. Fourth, Nebraska is brimming with economic opportunities.

After relocating to Nebraska, Brian’s wife accepted a job as a teacher in the local high school. The high-quality educational system in Nebraska has been one of the many valuable aspects of the Good Life the family has found. “On September 11th in the history and social studies class, my son’s teacher took the entire block of time to tell real, personal stories of what happened on that day. You could tell his intent was to help these kids understand the importance of that day. That’s the kind of stuff I want to keep talking about in school,” explained Stoltenberg.

Coming back to Nebraska, Stoltenberg found the same hard work ethic that he had experienced when working with his family as a teen. This was a valuable piece he could relate with after serving in the military. “One of the things I love about this area is that the heart of this state is its agricultural community,” he said. “People are used to getting up before the sun comes up to get a good hard day’s work to serve the larger community. It’s not all that different from what we did in the service. The token phrase was, ‘We do more before 9:00 a.m. than most people do the whole workday.’ Farmers and ranchers are out there with us. They’re working hard before the sun comes up, and they’re putting in a good day’s work to serve that greater purpose.”

The cultural support he has received also reminds Stoltenberg he is in the right place. He has recently taken his son to Nebraska Cornhusker football games. These are rewarding not only for the joy of watching the game, but also because of the obvious military support by Nebraska fans. “I’m awaiting the players to come in, and the crowd gets excited when they see their favorite player run down the tunnel,” explained Stoltenberg. “But when the ROTC (Reserve Officer Training Corps) detachment brings out the colors, you hear a chant of ‘U.S.A.’ These are people who understand you, and it is very clear they support you. We served a higher-level purpose in support of the nation. The people in Nebraska get that and they appreciate that.”

Seeing the growth within multiple industries across Nebraska has made Stoltenberg even more excited about encouraging other veterans to move to Nebraska. “We see these pockets of growth within tech, manufacturing, and more. These are awesome! There are a lot of opportunities in multiple industries,” he said. Stoltenberg supported Nebraska Department of Labor programs for several months upon his return to the state. He reminds all job seekers to take advantage of the department’s reemployment services, where the mission is to connect people to employment success.

Joe Brownell with his family

Outstanding resources

Joe Brownell now works for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) Veterans Success Center, where he helps students connected to the military find resources available in Nebraska. Any given semester, there are about 1,700 UNL students affiliated with the military. This could mean they are veterans, active duty, national guard, in the military reserve, or children/spouses of veterans or someone in the military.

The Veterans Success Center focuses on five pillars to help students. These are: 1) education benefits, 2) academic support, 3) student services, 4) career resources, and 5) community outreach. These wide-ranging benefits include helping students with the GI Bill, offering free tutoring, advocating for students, helping them connect with VA benefits, connecting them with employers, and organizing community events.

Brownell joined the Air Force ROTC program at UNL in 1989 after graduating from St. Patrick’s High School in North Platte. He then served the military as an officer and navigator (KC-135 air refueling aircraft). This career took him to places around the world—including South Korea, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Australia, and China—before he returned to Nebraska to start his second career.

The quality of Nebraska’s educational system was one of the central reasons Brownell returned to his home state. His daughter was then a student at UNL and now teaches fourth grade in Lincoln. “We have some of the best schools in the country. We put a lot of importance on education here. I think the schools we have here in Nebraska are outstanding,” said Brownell.

Nebraska’s culture and its robust benefits for veterans are among the reasons Brownell is glad to be back home in the Good Life. “The state is very welcoming to military members. Your retirement pay for the military is not state taxed. There are a bunch of hunting, fishing, and other benefits for retirees or military members. And the VA here in Nebraska is not overwhelmed like in some states. I’ve been very happy with the services and support from the Nebraska VA office.”

The services offered to veterans in Nebraska continue to expand. Nebraska Department of Veteran’s Affairs (NDVA) offers Nebraska Veteran’s Gateway, which is tailored to veterans transitioning into the workforce. This helps find excellent jobs available in Nebraska through career guidance, a job converter tool (translates terms used in the military into terms used in other industries), and a state Veteran Services officer.

Learn more about these and other resources at the NDVA website.