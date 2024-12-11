Making New York Affordable For Families

Governor Kathy Hochul today signed a package of new laws that will expand the availability of resources for new parents and young children. These laws will ensure that new parents are fully informed about the products they are selecting for their families, and will make it easier for working parents to have access to child care programs, among other resources. Governor Hochul has prioritized affordability for families and parents by investing $1.8 billion in child care in the past year alone, and this package of legislation supports new parents and young children from medical coverage to information accessibility.

“You need a network of resources to raise a family – it takes a village – and that’s exactly what we are building for new parents across New York State,” Governor Hochul said. “With this package of laws, we are making meaningful strides toward making New York a more affordable place to raise your family. By addressing costs and expanding access to essential services, we're ensuring that every parent has the tools they need to thrive."

Legislation S.2279C/A.43C requires a plain and conspicuous printed list of all ingredients listed in order of predominance on diapers sold in the state. It imposes a civil penalty of one percent of the manufacturer's total annual in-state sales not to exceed $1,000 per package or box on the manufacturer.

State Senator Cordell Cleare said, “There is nothing more important than ensuring the vibrant health of our newborn children and we can never be too careful ensuring that only the purest products come into their world. I commend the Governor for signing this important Public Health and Consumer Protection Legislation that will make our babies safer.”

Assemblymember Linda B. Rosenthal said, “Babies will wear thousands of diapers over their first few years, but the ingredients in those diapers have been hidden from consumers for too long. I thank Governor Hochul for signing my legislation into law to make New York the first state in the nation to require ingredient labeling on diaper packaging, just as my law did for menstrual products in 2019. Consumers have every right to know what is in the products they are putting on their bodies, particularly when some of the ingredients may be damaging to their health. This measure will provide consumers across the state the transparency they deserve and empower them to make choices that are safe for their families.”

Legislation S.5481A/A.2898A requires commercial health insurance policies to cover neuropsychological exams for dyslexia upon the referral of a physician.

State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal said, "Parents like me with a dyslexic child generally have to shell out anywhere between $5,000 and $10,000 or more for neuropsychological exams used to accurately diagnose dyslexia. No longer. Our first-in-the-nation law signed today by Governor Hochul requires private health insurers to cover neuropsychological exams. As a result, more New York kids will get the professional help they need to learn to read and become successful students and productive citizens. I'm grateful to Governor Hochul and Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins for continuing to prioritize the well-being of our young people."

Assemblymember Robert Carroll said, “I was fortunate as a child that my family had the resources to pay for a neuropsychological exam. Being definitively diagnosed with dyslexia in 1993 was essential to getting the interventions I needed that literally changed my life. It is unjust that thirty years later there are still children whose dyslexia remains undiagnosed because their family can’t afford to pay for a neuropsychological exam. I authored this bill in response to what was clearly a pressing need. Since taking office in 2017, I have been working on how public policy can better meet the challenges facing children with dyslexia and their families and have heard repeatedly from parents about the strain that was put on them because of the cost of neuropsychological exams. At the public hearings of the State Task Force on Dyslexia this Fall, which was also established through my legislation, many people testified about this very issue. Ultimately, we need to ensure children with dyslexia get the interventions and supports they need and access to affordable diagnosis is a critical first step. Not only will this legislation help thousands of families, but the cost of these assessments will be lower than the costs that result from dyslexia going undiagnosed and untreated. I want to thank Senator Hoylman-Sigal for sponsoring this legislation in the Senate and Governor Hochul for signing it into law.”

Legislation S.4667A/A.4099A relates to the statewide presumptive eligibility standard. This authorizes local social services districts to utilize child care block grant funds for the presumptive eligibility period.

State Senator Samra Brouk said, “I am grateful to Governor Hochul for signing my bill, S.4667A. Every family needs financial stability — this legislation removes unnecessary waiting periods by allowing counties to deem families eligible for childcare assistance, ensuring that parents can participate fully in the workforce. Now, thousands of New York’s working families will have access to the high quality childcare they deserve, closing the gap between need and access for our most vulnerable community members.”

Assemblymember Sarah Clark said, “Ensuring all families have access to child care assistance is essential to a thriving economy. Allowing families who have met a presumptive eligibility standard to receive temporary childcare subsidies is essential when starting a new job or higher education opportunity. Parents shouldn’t have to pay out-of-pocket or scramble to cover childcare needs while paperwork is processed. I am grateful for Governor Hochul’s partnership and commitment to removing accessibility barriers and reducing wait times for families who qualify for assistance.”

Legislation S.5992A/A.6168A provides patients admitted to a maternal health care facility for delivery or post-delivery care to designate and have full access to a doula throughout the course of care.

State Senator Roxanne Persaud said, “Ensuring expecting and new mothers have access to their doulas promotes better support during childbirth and strengthens maternal health care. I thank Governor Kathy Hochul for signing this bill which will create more inclusive and accessible care for all families.”

Assemblymember Michaelle C. Solanges said, “Ensuring access to doulas in healthcare facilities is a vital step in improving maternal health for families across New York. This legislation represents meaningful progress in addressing our state’s maternal health crisis. I’m deeply grateful to the Governor for her leadership and to Senator Persaud for being a strong partner in advancing this effort. I also want to thank the organizations, advocates, and community leaders who championed this cause and helped bring about this change. Together, we’re transforming maternal healthcare in New York, and I’m committed to continuing this important work.”