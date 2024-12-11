MatchAwards Announces Partnership with Wayne County Chamber of Commerce

MatchAwards Announces Strategic Partnership with Wayne County Chamber of Commerce to Drive Economic Growth and Business Opportunities

GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MatchAwards , the premier platform for businesses, governments, and entrepreneurs to discover and pursue opportunities for contracts, grants, and loans, proudly announces its newest partnership with the Wayne County Chamber of Commerce . This collaboration promises to amplify business development in Wayne County and expand our partnerships across the Carolinas, enhancing NC businesses by leveraging MatchAwards' cutting-edge technology and the Chamber's commitment to empowering small businesses.Expanding Business Horizons in Wayne CountyFounded in 1897, the Wayne County Chamber of Commerce has long been a pivotal force in supporting businesses across various industries. Under the leadership of Scott Satterfield, President/CEO, the Chamber remains focused on building a strong and vibrant business ecosystem. By joining forces with MatchAwards, the Chamber is taking its mission a step further providing its members access to a state-of-the-art platform designed to streamline access to additional opportunities, including government contracts, grants, microloans, private financing, and job opportunities for job seekers and students.Scott Satterfield, President and CEO of the Wayne County Chamber of Commerce and a long-time advocate for small and local businesses, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership as a business owner himself. “I could not be more thrilled with the potential impact that the MatchAwards platform will bring to our business community in Wayne County. Efficient access to contracts moves the needle for ready entrepreneurs and businesses of various scales. Our hope is that a greater share of government awards would find their way to our local economy.”Also, Stacey Johnson, the Director of Communication : Membership for the Wayne County Chamber of Commerce and entrepreneur, who will be leading the initiative on this platform, expressed her thoughts on the partnership as well: “Integrating MatchAwards into our Member Benefits List is an exciting addition to the value we provide. Our partnership with MatchAwards enables our members to easily manage the challenges of government contracting and sets them up for major success in today’s competitive market. I am looking forward to helping our members engage, equip, and elevate their businesses by using this service.”MatchAwardsBy leveraging this service, our members can unlock new avenues for growth, secure lucrative contracts, and foster strategic partnerships. This collaboration not only empowers our members to navigate the complexities of government contracting with ease but also positions them for exponential success in today's competitive landscape.The MatchAwards AdvantageMatchAwards is renowned for its AI-powered engine that matches businesses, investors, job seekers, and students with the best-suited opportunities and partnership options. The platform’s intuitive interface and real-time updates simplify the search for relevant contracts, allowing businesses to remain competitive in today’s fast-evolving market.This partnership will provide Wayne County Chamber members access to:Tailored Opportunity Matching: Members can discover grants, loans, and contracts specifically suited to their industry and business needs. Job seekers can find laser-focused job opportunities best suited to their skill sets.Real-Time Data: Businesses will receive timely alerts about new opportunities that align with their goals, increasing their chances of success. Job seekers will receive fresh and relevant job alerts to help them find the perfect career.Support for Diverse Enterprises: MatchAwards caters to businesses of all sizes, from startups to established enterprises, and job seekers of any skill set aligning perfectly with the chamber’s mission to uplift every voice in Wayne County.A Mutual Vision for GrowthThe partnership between MatchAwards and the Wayne County Chamber of Commerce reflects a shared vision: to fuel economic development, promote business growth, and ensure that local businesses remain competitive in local, regional, and national markets. Together, they aim to create a more accessible and sustainable future for entrepreneurs and business owners across Wayne County.Mike Noble, COO at MatchAwards, highlighted the significance of this alliance:"Our goal is to remove barriers and level the playing field for small businesses, providing opportunities for job seekers and students. By partnering with the Wayne County Chamber of Commerce, we’re excited to support the entrepreneurial spirit that drives businesses in Wayne County to expand and grow, ensuring they have the resources they need to succeed. It’s even better when it’s a neighbor in the Carolinas."Based on a mission of existing to engage businesses where they are, equip them to be the best version of themselves, and elevate the voice of every business; the Wayne County Chamber of Commerce has been a cornerstone of business support in Eastern North Carolina. Serving a diverse membership of local businesses, the Chamber focuses on networking, advocacy, business development, and community engagement. Under President Satterfield's leadership, the chamber continues to be a driving force in economic growth and community collaboration.About MatchAwardsMatchAwards, powered by AIT’s impressive GovTide Engine, is a socio-economic platform designed to empower businesses, job seekers, and students with real-time access to grants, loans, contracts, microloans, and job opportunities. Backed by AIT, a service-disabled veteran-owned business in Fayetteville, NC with 28 years of industry leadership, MatchAwards is dedicated to fostering economic prosperity and leveling the playing field for all.Scott SatterfieldPresident/CEO, Wayne County Chamber of Commercescotts@waynecountychamber.comPhone: 919-734-2241

