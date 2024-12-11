Best GMAT Test Prep (2024): Target Test Prep Named Top GMAT Prep Course by Consumer 365

Boston, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Target Test Prep (TTP) has been recognized as the top GMAT test preparation course for 2024 by Consumer 365, a leading authority on education and test preparation resources. This recognition highlights TTP’s innovative approach to helping students achieve competitive GMAT scores and secure admissions to prestigious business schools worldwide.

GMAT Test Prep by Target Test Prep (TTP) - delivers an AI-driven, personalized study experience with comprehensive content, expert-led instruction, and a guaranteed score improvement.

The GMAT, widely regarded as one of the most challenging standardized tests, requires rigorous preparation across Quantitative, Verbal, and Data Insights sections. Target Test Prep addresses these challenges through a comprehensive, AI-powered online course that combines personalized study plans with cutting-edge analytics and expert-designed materials.

The TTP GMAT course offers a unique blend of tailored guidance and systematic instruction. Central to its design is an AI-driven system that adapts to each student’s learning pace, identifying weak areas and providing customized strategies to bridge gaps. With over 2,200 instructor-led video lessons and 4,000 practice questions, the course ensures thorough coverage of GMAT content while maintaining clarity and accessibility.

Consumer 365 commended TTP for its innovative use of technology, including its AI Assist feature, which acts as a virtual GMAT tutor available 24/7. Additional course features such as intelligent error tracking, a custom practice test builder, and detailed analytics enable students to study with peak efficiency. These elements are complemented by time-tested test-taking strategies that enhance both preparation and performance.

The TTP GMAT course also includes multiple pricing options to cater to different preparation needs. Students can choose from three self-study plans: the Flexible Preparation plan at $229 per month, the Dedicated Study plan at $649 for four months, or the Maximum Learning plan at $699 for six months. For those seeking a more interactive experience, TTP offers a six-month live online class package priced at $1,599. This option includes 40 hours of expert-led instruction, personalized homework, and access to a collaborative Slack channel for real-time feedback.

A key differentiator is TTP’s score improvement guarantee. Depending on the initial score, students can expect a guaranteed improvement of up to 130 points upon completing the course. This assurance reflects TTP’s commitment to delivering measurable results and has solidified its reputation as a trusted partner for GMAT preparation.

