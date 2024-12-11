NCCER Program Expansion Impacts Thousands Nationwide in 2024

Generous support for students and construction education programs continues to positively impact communities and industry

ALACHUA, Fla., Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) — a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization — expanded programs in 2024 to further its commitment to changing lives through construction education.

Careers in construction have the opportunity to raise people out of poverty and to positively contribute to economic growth. From expanding free training and job placement services for disadvantaged communities to providing free credentials to veterans for skills learned in military service, NCCER is living its mission. In 2024, NCCER unveiled new programs to introduce high-wage jobs in the construction industry to students and reach underserved individuals nationwide.

Through generous partnerships in 2024, NCCER:

Established 47 new high school career and technical education (CTE) programs across the country through its High School Builder Program, providing thousands of students with NCCER’s industry-recognized credentials and allowing them to graduate ready to begin their careers.

Offered free training and job placement services to more than 200 individuals in underserved communities through a series of Community Construction Academies. Following these fast-track programs, these individuals were immediately placed into the workforce.

Expanded career exploration efforts by 230% through CareerStarter, a free mobile-friendly talent hub designed to connect students with entry-level construction opportunities while increasing industry usage by 115%.

Launched a virtual conference that connected industry professionals, association leaders and educators through NCCER’s Build Your Future program. The conference provided best practices and new solutions to connect the next generation with the construction industry.

“Our work in 2024 was made possible because of the strong partnerships we have built with suppliers, owners and contractors in the construction industry,” said Melissa Perkins, Director of Philanthropy and Partnerships at NCCER. “We have been able to make a measurable impact and we’re seeing the results.”

NCCER expresses heartfelt gratitude to all supporters, partners and industry professionals who contributed to the success of its programs.

“Working together, we are helping more people find meaningful careers in construction and creating a safe and qualified workforce of craft professionals,” said Perkins.

Learn more about NCCER’s mission, programs and partnerships by visiting nccer.org.

About NCCER – The National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit education foundation and the leading provider of construction education for industry and career and technical education programs. With flexible workforce development and learning solutions, NCCER’s programs provide consistency and quality to ensure craft professionals and learners receive industry-recognized credentials and certifications. To learn more, visit www.nccer.org.

