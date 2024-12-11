Critter Control, the Nation’s Largest Nuisance Wildlife Removal Company, Announces the Opening of its Newest Franchise Location in Beaumont, Texas

The opening of the Beaumont franchise will aid area residents with the removal of raccoons, bats, rodents, snakes, armadillos and many more wildlife species from local homes, yards and gardens.

BEAUMONT, Texas, Dec. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critter Control , an industry leader in the humane removal of nuisance wildlife, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its newest franchise location in Beaumont, Texas today. Owned and operated by Katie and Andrew Breault, the new location will serve the Hardin, Jasper, Jefferson, Newton, Orange and Tyler Counties.

As the Beaumont community continues to grow and development expands along with it, the local wildlife population becomes increasingly displaced and is forced to seek out new habitats, often inside local homes. Critter Control of Beaumont is here to help residents safely and humanely deal with this increase in residential wildlife encounters. Because of Beaumont’s mild climate, few local species hibernate for the winter, making wildlife encounters a year-round issue for the community, even at this time of year.

“Most people are stunned to find animals inside their homes and simply don’t know what the best course of action is to handle the problem,” said Katie Breault, Co-Owner of Critter Control of Beaumont. “Our franchise has a simple mission: we’re here to help those people by providing readily-accessible, affordable wildlife removal services that keep everyone safe while also treating the local wildlife with humane respect.”

Established in 1983, Critter Control is a nuisance wildlife removal service that prioritizes the humane removal of animals from homes and yards. With the launch of each new franchise comes an intensive, hands-on training session to ensure the success of each new franchise operator. The training sessions are held at Critter Control’s Atlanta headquarters, with simulated environments that prepare teams for any wildlife scenario. The company’s attention to safety, ongoing education and training allows its franchise owners to operate to the utmost success and confidence.

“Texas is home to 142 animal species; many of these critters are finding their way into local homes as communities continue to expand, but there aren’t enough wildlife removal services to properly handle them,” said Joe Felegi, General Manager of Critter Control. “Katie and Andrew are ready to fill that need for the Beaumont community. They have the training they need and are excited to get started servicing their community; we can’t wait to see the great work they’re going to do for their neighbors."



Critter Control of Beaumont will be open Monday through Friday from 8:00am - 5:00pm, Saturdays from 8:00am - 3:00pm and will be closed on Sundays. Residents in need of immediate assistance can contact the new Critter Control location at (409) 225-4081 or https://www.crittercontrol.com/office-finder/texas/beaumont/.

About Critter Control

Founded in 1983, Critter Control is an industry leader in the removal of rodents, raccoons, bats, birds and other nuisance wildlife. The Atlanta-based company operates franchises and corporate-owned locations in more than 100 markets throughout the U.S. and Canada. Learn more about Critter Control at www.crittercontrol.com.

