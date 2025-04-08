Five Georgia State Graduate Business Programs Ranked in 2025 U.S. News Rankings

Atlanta, Georgia, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The part-time MBA and specialty programs in information systems, real estate, business analytics, and healthcare management offered by Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business are ranked in U.S. News & World Report’s 2025 Best Graduate Schools, released today (April 8).

Robinson’s graduate program in information systems is No. 7 among public university programs and No. 10 overall. It is offered as an M.S. in Information Systems and as an MBA concentration.

The college’s graduate program in real estate is No. 9 among public university programs and No. 17 overall. It is offered as an M.S. in Commercial Real Estate and as an MBA concentration.

Robinson’s graduate analytics program is No. 11 among public university programs and No. 36 overall. It is offered as an M.S. in Data Science & Analytics and a STEM-designated MBA major in business analysis.

The college’s graduate health administration program is No. 21 among public university programs and No. 41 overall. It is offered as a dual-degree MBA/Master of Health Administration and as an MBA concentration. It is ranked with healthcare management programs.

Robinson’s part-time MBA is No. 22 among public university programs and No. 35 overall.

“We are pleased and proud of these U.S. News rankings, which reflect the relevance and responsiveness of our programs for working professionals and the esteem of our peer institutions,” said Richard Phillips, dean of the Robinson College.

U.S. News bases its part-time MBA rankings on factors including peer assessment, median GMAT/GRE scores, median GPA, and average length of work experience. Two-hundred sixty-nine part-time programs met the criteria for consideration and were evaluated.

Specialty rankings for information systems, real estate, and data science and analytics programs depend on peer assessments from business school deans and directors of MBA programs accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business. Healthcare management programs are evaluated by accredited member institutions of the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education.

